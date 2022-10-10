Why Are Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox and Hedera The Three Coins Tipped For Success

For a cryptocurrency to be tipped for success by crypto analysts, it must possess great features and appeal to crypto traders. The new cryptocurrency,Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one coin that has many amazing features and a committed community behind it. This makes it stand out in the eyes of crypto analysts.

In this article, we shall discuss the features of The Sandbox (SAND), Hedera (HBAR), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and learn why analysts have tipped them for success.

Will Hedera Be The Future Of Blockchain?

Hedera (HBAR) is a business-grade public network that is paving the way for the future of public ledgers by combining high-throughput, low-cost, and instant finality.

It prides itself on being the most sustainable network businesses use to develop decentralized applications (dApps).

This claim is proven by the fact that Hedera (HBAR) has successfully launched hundreds of dApps through its Software Development Kit. Sagewise, Crypto Task, and Red Swan are some of these applications. Thanks to Hedera (HBAR), these projects now enjoy more efficient, fast, and stable operation.

Hedera (HBAR) uses its own ledger technology called Hashgraph. With Hashgraph, it runs up to 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond what Ethereum and Bitcoin deliver in a day.

These great features led to Hedera (HBAR) allying with notable institutions like LG, IBM, and UCL. And that's why crypto analysts see potential in Hedera (HBAR) and consider it a great addition to the coin market.

The Sandbox has built an immersive Metaverse platform where users can build, monetize and trade their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain.

The Sandbox — Play Time Is Not Over

Imagine a sandbox where everything you create can make you a profit. That is what The Sandbox (SAND) project offers.

The success that The Sandbox (SAND) has enjoyed since its launch has led to multiple partnerships with various big names, such as Adidas, Gucci, Ubisoft, and even the famous rapper, Snoop Dogg.

This has made crypto analysts project that The Sandbox (SAND) would continue its success trend as more people join the metaverse.

Big Eyes Coin Could Reach The Top Soon

If you are looking for the next big cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) should be on your list. Itis still a new cryptocurrency, but it has already garnered lots of interest from analysts. This is not surprising as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has shown great potential, having raised over $5.436 million in its pre-sale stage.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers attractive features and benefits to its holders. These features include tax-free transactions, liquidity pools, cross-chain transfers, and many more.

As Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token will be listed on major exchanges, analysts believe this will create more awareness for the coin, which should translate to more value in the coin market.

If you buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens, you become a community member and stand to receive rewards in tokens and NFTs for your active participation.

Another intriguing feature of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project is its NFTs. Owners will enjoy 5% of the taxes on each NFT sale. NFT holders will also have exclusive access to NFT events and collections on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform.

The team also plans to explore the anime/comic community with the cute designs of its cat mascot. According to analysts, this move could propel it to one of the top 10 NFT projects and thus make it a successful cryptocurrency.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has become one of the most anticipated meme coins in the cryptocurrency market. For crypto traders, buying into Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be a great move to salvage what has been lost in the crypto winter.

By buying BIG, you can join the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community using the links below.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

