Why Are Cosmos (ATOM), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Everlodge (ELDG) the Top Cryptocurrency Picks for 2023?

During 2023, three cryptocurrencies have caught the attention of ChatGPT as top picks: Cosmos (ATOM), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Everlodge (ELDG). These tokens are gaining momentum for various reasons, from groundbreaking technology to real-world applications. Keep reading and explore why they are at the forefront of ChatGPT's crypto radar for 2023.

Summary

Cosmos puts up a vote for the new Liquid Staking Module

Axie Infinity announces “Contributor Applications”

Everlodge to develop a decentralized property marketplace with a unique twist

Cosmos (ATOM): Uniting Blockchains for Interoperability

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cosmos (ATOM) is revolutionizing the blockchain space with its innovative approach to interoperability. Its technology, known as the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, allows different blockchains to communicate.

Recently, a new module was brought up for a vote by the Cosmos community - the Liquid Staking Module (LSM), which would replace the current staking, distribution, and slashing modules.

Therefore, ChatGPT is bullish about the Cosmos crypto and its long-term growth potential, with the ecosystem expanding rapidly. With experts predicting a $10.83 Cosmos price within Q4 of 2023, ChatGPT claims that keeping an eye on it may be helpful.

Axie Infinity (AXS): NFT Gaming and Play-to-Earn Revolution

Axie Infinity (AXS) represents the intersection of blockchain technology, gaming, and the play-to-earn model.

In recent Axie Infinity news, the new "Contributor Applications" announcement was made, highlighting the project's commitment to community involvement. In other words, it allows community members to actively shape the future of Lunacia, the Axie world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ChatGPT states that this level of engagement fosters a sense of ownership and belonging among players and investors. Therefore making Axie Infinity a compelling long-term investment choice. Moreover, market analysts remain bullish on the Axie Infinity price as they predict it will sit between $6.80 and $7.73 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): Solving All Real Estate Market Issues

Everlodge (ELDG) enters the crypto scene with a mission to revolutionize the real estate industry using blockchain technology. It addresses common challenges in real estate transactions, offering a decentralized and transparent marketplace for property ownership and investment.

As per ChatGPT, one of the primary issues in real estate is accessibility. Investing in properties often requires substantial capital, excluding many potential investors. Everlodge addresses this by digitizing and minting high-end properties like villas into NFTs, which are then fractionalized. Therefore, it enables anyone to invest in real estate regardless of their financial status.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, ChatGPT pointed out that real estate investments are primarily illiquid, tying up capital for extended periods. Everlodge introduces liquidity by allowing users to sell or trade their property-backed NFTs at any time on its secondary marketplace. Additionally, fractional ownership means investors can diversify across multiple properties, reducing risk.

At the core of this project lies the ELDG native token, now in Stage 2 of its presale. ChatGPT also noticed that it has a low market cap of $7.6M, meaning it will surge faster than Cosmos and Axie Infinity. Thus, countless individuals are flocking to purchase the ELDG token, which costs just $0.016, but experts foresee a 30x growth when it launches.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}