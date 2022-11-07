Why are most Class 10 Educators & Teachers revising from this book?

CBSE is expecting to announce their exact dates for Class 10 and 12 Boards of 2022-23. But with Board exams starting in Feb 2023, majority schools are bordering on 100% completion of syllabus in preparation for pre-boards (expected to start in 5-6 weeks time).

Whilst edtech has taken a hit in terms of preferred choice of learning, reference books are still the #1 (and low cost) choice of more than 80% students to help practise for board exams. We have seen an interesting trend in the last few weeks where all major YouTube educators and even HODs of many schools are referring Educart Books for paper-wise practice of boards 2022-23.

“Last year 40% of Term 2 paper actually came from Educart books. They are always the first to 100% accurately provide their sample papers to teachers and students and this time their book came just 5 days after CBSE announced their official sample paper. This year we notice students showing us videos of their favourite Youtube educators as well teaching from Educart books. Their quality of questions and explanations is indeed top class. So clearly they have some advantages which no teacher wants to miss out on for their students.”

- says Neelam Malhotra, HOD of Science at a reputed CBSE School.

Waqqas Malik, founder and CEO of ‘Dear Sir’

We spoke with Waqqas Malik, founder and CEO of ‘Dear Sir’ (runs India's biggest education YouTube channel for free for CBSE Class 10 students with 137 lakh subscribers) about the same as we noticed them recommending Educart as well in their videos. Their statement:

“Since CBSE only provides 1 sample paper for each subject, our team has to source credible questions on new pattern for paper-wise practice. Educart is our top preference as they religiously follow the new pattern competency questions (real-life/ case-based/ conceptual clarity types) of CBSE. They also provide step-wise marks breakdown of each question as per what cbse paper checkers are given during marking, which helps us teach our students for 95+ marks.”

Link to latest Educart Class 10 Books we found online

Some of the most prominent YouTube educators like Edumantra (Sanjiv Pandey), Learn and Fun, Padhle, Career Flux, Vedantu/Unacademy teachers, Gaurav Suthar, Students Life, 5G Maths, Exphub also seem to be using Educart books for CBSE Class 10 questions practice.

We tried to compare the top 8-10 publishers in the market and created a chart of comparison for transparency below.

Detailed analysis of important factors to keep in mind when buying reference books

What we noticed is whilst Educart was marginally more expensive than others, their books are refreshingly good at quality of competency questions they provide, paper quality, level of simplicity in explaining concepts/questions and our editors favourite was the inclusion of topper answers. Xamidea and Together with were also ticking some boxes but Educart latest class 10 books topped the quality benchmark as per 2022-23 pattern expectations.

We think students and parents both should seriously consider looking at such reference books for the Class 10 and 12 exams preparation. It is, after all, the most important exam of a student's life.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Agarwal Group by HT Brand Studio.