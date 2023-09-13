Why Are XRP and Axie Infinity Holders Buying Pomerdoge Tokens?

In recent times, crypto investors especially XRP (XRP) and Axie Infinity (AXS) holders have been showing massive interest in a new project called Pomerdoge (POMD). This huge interest in Pomerdoge stems from its bullish price trajectory in the past two months. Also, crypto analysts have forecasted a 17x ROI for those who invest in the early stages of the Pomerdoge project.

XRP (XRP) Crosses Crucial Barrier

XRP (XRP) has finally surpassed the $0.5000 mark which has long been a psychological barrier. Interestingly, this breakthrough could potentially signal the onset of more bullish activity in the market. Following its rally above $0.500, the price of XRP has increased to $0.503014.

If XRP manages to sustain its position above this threshold, the altcoin could soar toward the next resistance at the 200-day EMA. However, XRP's RSI and MACD are currently in a neutral position. This indicates a balance between bearish and bullish pressure.

Crypto experts are bullish about the XRP price, especially as the Ripple Lawsuit has been projected to go in favor of the project. If the final verdict is for Ripple’s way, the XRP coin has been projected to reach highs of $1 this year.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Technical Indicators Still Bearish

Axie Infinity, the governance token of the Axie Infinity marketplace, has been on a downtrend for the past few months. According to CoinMarketCap, Axie Infinity is valued at $4.54, despite reaching highs of $12.5 in January.

Despite a recent price jump, technical indicators show that the Axie Infinity token is still under bearish pressure. Axie Infinity is currently trading below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMA.

Additionally, the RSI value is at 27.24, which indicates that the price of Axie Infinity is in an oversold position. The RSI indicator suggests that the price of Axie Infinity price will continue to decrease.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Offers Staking Benefits For POMD Holders

XRP and Axie Infinity holders are showing massive interest in Pomerdoge (POMD) due to its current price trajectory and bullish predictions from analysts. Recently, Pomerdoge's price soared by 15% from $0.01 to $0.0115. Analysts have currently forecasted more bullish price movements with a 17x price jump on the way.

Additionally, the P2E gaming sector is poised to achieve a market valuation of $65.7 billion by 2027. Therefore, Pomerdoge aims to leverage the opportunity by introducing an advanced P2E gaming ecosystem. This comprehensive ecosystem will comprise Pomergame, Pomerplace, and NFTs.

Pomergame, an upcoming P2E game, will offer an array of features designed to provide players with both earning prospects and engaging gameplay. Furthermore, Pomerplace will be a dedicated marketplace tailored for the buying and selling of in-game assets.

POMD tokens are currently available for acquisition at just $0.0115. Those who purchase the token will enjoy access to exclusive NFTs, marketplace offerings, governance rights, and discounts. Moreover, token holders who participate in staking can reap rewards. VIP holders will earn 15% on their staked $POMD tokens while regular holders will earn a fixed 10% APR.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.