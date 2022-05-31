Why CateCoin is More Valuable Than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Over the past year, mem coins have become all the rage. Dogecoin has seen itself quickly become one of the top 10 coins by market cap. Now people are looking for the next big mem coin to blow up. The problem is that there are thousands of meme coins out there right now.

However, there are only a handful of mem coins that have actual utility and a real team behind them. The growing Catecoin project may be one of the most fully-fleshed out meme coins projects today. There are several reasons why Catecoin could surpass both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in value this year.

Catecoin Offers 15% Staking

As crypto markets continue to drop, there are several investors who are looking to gain an income from their coin holdings. Sadly, both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu do not offer staking options. However, Catecoin stakers are now earning 15% annually. This makes Catecoin one of the top staking coins available.

Not only that, the 15% staking figure is relatively safe considering this is a growing project with a vibrant community and an active management team. Those who are looking at how a meme coin for its upside potential and income-generating opportunities will certainly like what Catecoin has to offer.

Catecoin Owners Collect a 2% Transaction Fees

In addition to staking fees, Catecoin owners also have the opportunity to collect from a 2% pool of fees from PancakeSwap transactions. This is a benefit that Dogecoin and Shibu Inu holders do not enjoy. As Catecoin becomes more popular and more widely used, it is expected that we will see more transactions on PancakeSwap. This will Catecoin holders a steady stream of income which is rare among meme coin holders.

Catecoin Offers Play2Earn Gaming

Play2Earn gaming has truly emerged in 2021 and 2022. In the past, players were expected to pay to play games. Now players want to be paid to play games. The Catecoin team has developed several popular casual games that allows just about anyone to earn Catecoin while having fun. Right now, Dogecoin and Shibe Inu do not have such a platform for their meme coins. This is just another way that Catecoin can develop the community and make the meme coin among the most popular options for crypto investors.

Catecoin As The Superior Memecoin

Some people may think that meme coins are dead because of the recent gyrations in the market. The fact is that meme coins that do not offer the right level of utility will simply not survive. That applies to even major meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, meme coins that can deliver value to their holders offer an exceptional opportunity to be among the most valuable projects in the crypto world. That’s why is a good idea to explore all the opportunities that Catecoin has to offer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.