Why DeSpace is the most promising cross-chain NFT platform

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have become a sensation in the last 12 months, and it’s expected that the buzz will continue into the future. Recently, a surge of interest amongst consumers has taken NFTs to new heights after several Bollywood stars announced their own digital asset collections for fans and investors alike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These NFTs vary from celebrity to celebrity, and usually consist of either videos, photos or audio, or a combination of all three. They regularly include other digital content as well, including rights to access online services, and sometimes even give the holder access to physical items or even real-world experiences.

With so much potential, it’s easy to see why fans are drawn to NFT collections from their favorite celebrities. As a result, NFT marketplaces, where NFT collections are released and traded, are seeing renewed interest as eager collector’s search for opportunities to connect with stars.

DeSpace Protocol is one such NFT marketplace, and has been making headlines recently thanks to a series of high-profile celebrity partnerships.

Launched in 2021, DeSpace offers a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between celebrities and their large fan bases. The protocol is at the forefront of crypto innovation, marrying NFTs and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) into a single, multi-chain suite. With NFT and DeFi aggregators, as well as a range of their own proprietary products, DeSpace is building a reputation as one of the most comprehensive platforms in the crypto space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DeSpace Protocol’s innovative NFT platform allows people to buy, sell or trade digital assets using decentralized blockchain technology, while also giving collectors access to other utilities linked to the NFTs they own. DeSpace addresses many of the current challenges facing NFTs, namely their complexity and lack of utility, and aims to accelerate NFT adoption among the general public. The protocol combines crypto and culture in a way that fosters mutual support between creators, collectors, and celebrities.

Future of NFTs

NFTs are most famous for their association with art auctions, however a growing list of alternative use cases are also becoming increasingly common. Music clips, videos, games and tickets to events are all fairly common domains for NFT applications today, and even real-life real estate can be traded as an NFT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DeSpace Protocol enables all of this. Their aggregated marketplaces, as well as their own NFT collections, give users complete access to the growing world of NFTs, all through a single, user-friendly interface. Regardless of what exciting new use cases NFTs find in the future, DeSpace’s users will have access to them all without having to hop from one marketplace to another.

Why is DeSpace the most promising NFT platform!

DeSpace is much more than a place to buy NFTs – it’s a comprehensive, cross-chain NFT and DeFi suite which gives back to users in a variety of ways. This includes ‘coinback’, a process when someone buys, sells, or swaps using DeSpace, they get paid to do so.

DeSpace aggregators make the otherwise complicated worlds of DeFi and NFTs simple by putting multiple services into a single web interface. Users don’t need to search for different marketplaces or platforms, and manage the risk that comes with tracking them down and using them – instead DeSpace offers a comprehensive service to make accessing the profitable world of crypto easy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The platform features a user-friendly interface that is easy to understand and navigate, with captivating graphics that keeps users engaged. The protocol is fully decentralized, audited and is privacy-focused, making it well-suited for both individual and institutional investors. It is a one-stop-shop for anyone interested in DeFi, NFTs and crypto in general.

The platform addresses the lack of utility behind NFTs by giving them broad utility in the DeSpace ecosystem. For example, users could stake certain NFTs to increase token mining yields, or receive airdrops based on the NFTs they hold. These NFTs offer users many different perks by themselves, and can also be combined with other NFTs to create enhanced experiences and to improve the NFT’s utility even further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanks to their comprehensive offering, DeSpace Protocol is the perfect candidate to bring NFTs and crypto to brand new audiences. Their current partnerships with some of the biggest names in Bollywood already show that they have what it takes to expand the relationship between artists and fans, and to provide a more powerful platform for NFT assets.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.