Why did mom blogger Isha Manju change her name to Curtain Manju? Let’s find out!

In a unique initiative led by Nerolac, influencers/bloggers chose to become objects that they regularly use. They then spoke about the need to disinfect those.

brand-stories Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:53 IST
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Isha Manju talked about the need to use a great disinfectant like the Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 to ensure curtains are germ-free.
“As mommies, we spend a lot of our time playing with our children but often forget how they touch multiple surfaces throughout the day. These include curtains as well. Curtains can become a carrier of germs and have the potential to cause infection,” says popular mom blogger, Isha Manju. She was a part of an initiative to spread awareness on need to disinfect surfaces and things that we regularly use.

She talked about the need to use a great disinfectant like the Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 to ensure curtains don’t become massive breeding grounds for germs. The disinfectant can be used to clean all surfaces and fabrics.

Do watch this video to know more

 

Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 kills 99.99% of all germs, be it viruses, bacteria or fungi. It’s also easy on the pocket—500 ml of the diluted solution costs only Rs. 6.3!

You can also get a chance to win hygiene care hampers from Nerolac Paints as a part of this campaign. All you need to do is click a picture of the surface you want to disinfect with Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 and upload it on your story using #SprayKaroCareKaro and the sticker. Don’t forget to tag @nerolacpaints!

Are you all set to click photos then?

