Why Do Fixed Deposit Rates Differ For Every Financier?

A fixed deposit is a safe investment choice for risk-averse investors looking for assured returns. When investing in a fixed deposit, you deposit a lump sum amount of money for a specific tenor, and earn returns at a fixed interest rate. This interest rate depends on your chosen tenor and payout frequency. However, these rates are not the same across all banks or NBFCs.

Every bank or financial institution that offers the fixed deposit facility sets its FD interest rates based on various internal and external factors. Some banks may offer interest rates as low as 4% per annum, while others may offer interest at rates as high as 8% per annum.

Reasons for Different FD interest rates

Before you invest in a fixed deposit, you need to compare your options and choose a financier that offers the features and benefits you’re looking for. And when you’re comparing FDs, you’ll find that the FD interest rates vary for every financial institute. It helps to know the reasons behind these differences so that you can make a more informed choice.

So, here are the top factors that cause fixed deposit rates to vary across banks and financial institutions.

The Type of Financier

The interest rate on FDs varies depending on the type of financier you choose, for investing in fixed deposits. Large financial institutions that have an established presence in the economy typically have no trouble attracting depositors. So, they may have the advantage of offering lower interest rates. Despite these rates, established banks and NBFCs tend to enjoy the confidence of depositors.

On the other hand, smaller banks or NBFCs that are relatively new to the sector may not be easily trusted by depositors. So, to draw in more customers, these newer institutions may offer higher FD rates initially. You can observe this phenomenon in various young private sector banks and small financial institutions. The FD interest rates they offer are typically at the higher end of the market range, and they use this strategy to make their retail FDs more attractive to depositors.

Profitability of Financial Institution

The repo rate set by the Reserve Bank of India influences the FD interest rates offered by banks and NBFCs. If the central bank hikes the repo rate, financiers eventually increase their FD rates too. And if the repo rate falls, financiers also reduce the interest rates on their fixed deposits. That said, the increase or decrease in FD rates is not uniform across all banks and NBFCs.

Large financial institutions with higher profitability margins tend to increase their FD rates only slightly, while younger financiers that are still building their customer base may increase their FD interest rates by significant margins.

Similarly, when FD interest rates fall due to repo rate reductions, banks reduce their FD rates by different basis points. Some banks and financial institutions may reduce the rate of interest on FDs by 25 basis points, while others may reduce the rates by 50 basis points or more.

Liquidity of Financier

Financial companies with low or inadequate liquidity can benefit from the inflow of funds associated with an increase in retail FDs. So, they may offer lower interest rates to draw in more depositors and increase their customer base in the fixed deposit segment. On the other hand, if a bank or a financial institution already has sufficient liquidity, they may not have to depend on retail FDs as much. Due to this reason, they may have the liberty to offer lower FD interest rates.

Should You Always Choose a Financier with the Higher FD Rates?

Given that FD interest rates for the same amount and the same tenor vary from one bank to another, should you always choose an FD with a higher interest rate? The logical choice may be the FD that offers higher interest. But if you want to opt for a more established and trusted financier, you may have to put up with slightly lower FD interest rates.

On the other hand, if you opt for newer financiers that offer higher FD rates, you may be taking on a bit more risk. However, all things considered, it is always a good idea to book a fixed deposit with a financier that is fundamentally and financially strong, so your funds will be safe.

Conclusion

Now that you know the factors that lead to variations among FD interest rates from one financier to another, you can keep an eye on these factors and choose the right fixed deposit for your portfolio. FD interest rates also fluctuate periodically based on various factors like repo rates and credit demand. So, these aspects also need to be considered before you make a financial decision.

