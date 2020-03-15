Why excessive meat, processed foods are not good for your health

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 15:39 IST

Colorectal cancer, as the name suggests, affects the large intestine and the rectum. It usually presents as a growth, like a polyp within the lumen of the colon, and can spread through the lymphatic system. The common metastasis sites are the liver and the lungs.

The commonest symptoms are rectal bleeding, altered bowel habits, and pain in the abdomen.

Dr. Prakash Devde

While the exact incidence in India is not known, its prevalence has increased in recent years. Leading oncology centres in India say that it can affect even the young, with the mean age of presentation being 45 years.

Why is this shift happening? It’s probably because more and more people are consuming excessive meat and processed foods, instead of vegetables and fruits.

In the last decade, medical science has enabled better detection of cases which was previously not possible. Women are about a third of these patients.

Colorectal cancer is treated through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. The key is to catch it early, and the gold standard screening test is colonoscopy. In the West, colonoscopy is advised at the age of 50. Stool test for occult blood is also useful. Low-dose aspirin is seen to benefit patients.

According to the Centre of Disease Control, colorectal cancer is labeled as a chronic disease. The Centre also links it to other lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart ailments.

This article has been written by Dr. Prakash Devde, DM (Med Oncologist), Dhoot Hospital, Aurangabad .