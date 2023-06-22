Why Form 26AS is Essential for Income Tax Return Filing

While filing your income tax return, you must enter the details taken from your Form 16 in the appropriate ITR form. The information you provide allows the Income Tax Department to tally the tax you’ve paid with the tax deducted by your employer, and ensure there are no discrepancies. To file your tax returns, it is vital that you have the original copy of Form 16, and employers are required by law to provide this document latest by June 15th of every year.

Another document that you require for tax filing purposes is Form 26AS, which is a comprehensive statement providing a consolidated view of all tax-related information. It offers details about TDS and TCS deductions from different income sources by banks, employers, etc.

More Information About Form 26AS

Form 26AS is also known as the Annual Statement, and is a consolidated tax credit statement provided by the Income Tax Department. It offers taxpayers a comprehensive summary of their tax-related details, such as taxes paid, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), and Tax Collected at Source (TCS). Thus, it allows you to verify the accuracy of your tax payments and helps you file your tax returns.

Form 26AS is segregated into the following parts:

Part A : This provides the information pertaining to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

: This provides the information pertaining to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). Part A1 : This section offers details about Tax Deducted at Source from Form 15 G/Form 15H.

: This section offers details about Tax Deducted at Source from Form 15 G/Form 15H. Part A2 : Information pertaining to TDS on the sale of Immovable Property under section 194 (IA) (for the seller of property) is provided in this section.

: Information pertaining to TDS on the sale of Immovable Property under section 194 (IA) (for the seller of property) is provided in this section. Part B : This part provides information about the Tax Collected at Source (TCS).

: This part provides information about the Tax Collected at Source (TCS). Part C : Details about the tax paid other than TDS or TCS are provided here.

: Details about the tax paid other than TDS or TCS are provided here. Part D : You can browse the details of the paid refund in this section.

: You can browse the details of the paid refund in this section. Part E : This section offers information about AIR transactions.

: This section offers information about AIR transactions. Part F : Part F of Form 26AS provides details of tax deducted on the sale of immovable property under section 194 (IA) (for the buyer of property).

: Part F of Form 26AS provides details of tax deducted on the sale of immovable property under section 194 (IA) (for the buyer of property). Part G: This section offers information pertaining to TDS defaults (processing of defaults).

Importance of Form 26AS

The following are the benefits extended by Form 26AS while filing your tax returns.

Tax Payment Verification : Form 26AS lets you verify the taxes deducted and collected on your behalf by various deductors and collectors. Thus, it ensures that the tax credits claimed by taxpayers tally with those reported by the deductors to the Income Tax Department. This allows you to notice any discrepancies or errors, and rectify them before filing your tax return, and avoid potential complications.

: Form 26AS lets you verify the taxes deducted and collected on your behalf by various deductors and collectors. Thus, it ensures that the tax credits claimed by taxpayers tally with those reported by the deductors to the Income Tax Department. This allows you to notice any discrepancies or errors, and rectify them before filing your tax return, and avoid potential complications. Simplifying Tax Returns : This document simplifies the ITR filing process. Form 26AS consists of pre-filled information, such as TDS and TCS details, which you can directly import into the ITR form. Thus, you won’t have to manually enter the data, which saves time and minimises the chances of errors or omissions while filing tax returns.

: This document simplifies the ITR filing process. Form 26AS consists of pre-filled information, such as TDS and TCS details, which you can directly import into the ITR form. Thus, you won’t have to manually enter the data, which saves time and minimises the chances of errors or omissions while filing tax returns. Claiming Tax Refunds : The document provides accurate information about the refunds received during the previous financial year. You can verify this information to ensure that all eligible refunds have been credited to your bank account. You can talk to the tax authorities for swift resolution if there are any discrepancies.

: The document provides accurate information about the refunds received during the previous financial year. You can verify this information to ensure that all eligible refunds have been credited to your bank account. You can talk to the tax authorities for swift resolution if there are any discrepancies. Monitoring High-Value Transactions: Form 26AS lets tax authorities track high-value transactions, as it captures details such as property purchases and investments. This ensures transparency in the tax system. The Income Tax Department monitors such transactions, and identifies cases of tax evasion or undisclosed income.

Importance of Form 16

When talking about Form 26AS, you also have to mention Form 16. This document is provided to you by your employer (if you are a salaried individual), and offers information about your salary, allowances and tax deductions over the financial year. Thus, it serves as evidence of the tax deducted at source by your employer, and lets you calculate your salary income while filing the ITR.

Similar to Form 26AS, this document also contains crucial information. This includes your and your employer’s details, Permanent Account Number (PAN), your employer’s Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number, salary breakup, etc.

Conclusion

Both Form 26AS and Form 16 are important while filing your income tax returns. The former offers a consolidated view of tax-related transactions, facilitates pre-filled information, and helps in claiming tax refunds. On the other hand, the latter serves as evidence of tax deducted at source by your employer, and offers crucial details to compute your salary income accurately.

It is also critical that you verify the information provided in both documents before filing your taxes. By reviewing and verifying the information, you can avoid possible discrepancies and complications, resulting in a smooth and hassle-free tax return filing experience.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.