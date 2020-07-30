Why is now the perfect time for working professionals to kick start their Data Science journey?

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 10:40 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has come with its share of woes for all of us as the country is under lockdown and work-from-home has become the new normal. Remote work, experts feel will gain greater acceptance post Covid increasing interactions across digital interfaces and raising the need for reliance on data and machines.

As companies shift their operations online, there has been an increased demand for Business Intelligence, Machine Learning Algorithms enabling machines to make decisions swifter than humans. Data engineering is also being used more and more to retrieve, churn and analyse data to arrive at correct solutions.

Moreover, functions like customer service, interacting with customer marketing, sales via digital platforms will gain greater relevance increasing our dependency on data churning to drive relevant insights on the same.

This increasing dependency on data and machines made it less surprising that while all other sectors were deeply impacted by the pandemic as they saw salary cuts and even job cuts, the field of data science recorded growth marked by new job opportunities. Technology gives you that much-needed edge over your competition. This program will help you become industry-ready to fill in that gap in demand and supply for trained professionals and equip yourself for that big career leap.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science from International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) in association with upGrad, designed for working professionals, is a 12-month Diploma Program, offering best-in-class curriculum in Data Science and Machine Learning along with five functional specialisations to choose from.

The program covers a wide array of topics, right from from Machine Learning Algorithms like NLP/DL to technical specifications such as Data Engineering and Business Intelligence and even business specific facets like Business Analytics. The program also offers 60+ industry projects with five domain-specific topics to choose from for the Capstone Project. To ensure 360-degree learning, the program offers live lectures and small group coaching sessions every week/ biweekly along with Industry mentorship and complete career assistance.

It offers a full-fledged Diploma from IIIT Bangalore making you industry-ready right from Day 1 which is further validated and recommended by NASSCOM Futureskills, making sure that the program passes all National Occupational Standards. Learners will also get alumni status from IIIT Bangalore and a certificate from NASSCOM Futureskills.

“The post COVID-19 world would shift more towards digitisation of products and services. This shift will increase the reliance on analysing data for taking critical decisions. Hence, it is likely that the demand for data analysts, data engineers and data scientists will increase in the future,” shared Sudipta Ghosh, Partner and Leader, Data and Analytics, PwC India in a TPCI blog article.

There is a sea of data available at our disposal today. Analyzing this data to get required results is a skill which is gaining importance in a post-Covid world, where dependence on technology and data analytics tools is at an all-time high across sectors. And this is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) come into play. This online program helps in learning more than 14 tools and programming languages across these specialisations with industry-relevant assignments and feedback from industry mentors.

“The model of remote work will find increased acceptance even after the crisis has passed. Employees will find it beneficial to avoid long commutes to workplaces and companies will realize the benefits of hiring a global workforce without geographical restrictions. AI-enabled applications will help organizations to simulate work environments and manage their remote workforce effectively,” Ghosh added.

The PG Diploma in Data Science is structured for working professionals and enables its learners to attend lectures online along with recorded lessons. The program aims to offer the best learning along with amazing career transitions through upGrad elevate, where in the past, salary hikes have been as high as 400 per cent with 58 per cent average hike.

Learners have access to upGrad’s job portal with more than 200 openings in a quarter, in addition to career, resume and profile building mentorship (eg. Github Profile) and interview preparations via Mock Interviews and Just in time interviews for company specific interview practice. They can also participate in a virtual hiring drive called upGrad elevate and hackathons with hiring partners with career opportunities.

The fee for the 12-month program is Rs 2.85 lakh and upGrad also offers no cost EMI options on it. The next batch starts on July 31. Along with this PG Diploma in Data Science, upGrad also offers a globally-recognised Master’s in Data Science from Liverpool John Moores University, UK. This WES recognised 18-month Master’s Degree comes with alumni status from both LJMU and IIIT Bangalore with several research opportunities and projects. upGrad also offers a PG Certification in Data Science from IIIT Bangalore, which is a seven month program with career support helping a learner to build a strong foundation in Data Science and Machine Learning.

So, what are you waiting for? Enrol now.