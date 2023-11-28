Why is There a High Demand for Used Luxury Car

The demand for used luxury cars has surged in the recent years, challenging the notion that luxury vehicles are exclusively for those with deep pockets. This shift in consumer behaviour raises the question: Why is there such a high demand for used luxury cars? In this blog, let’s delve into the factors driving this trend, why more individuals are opting for a used luxury car, and how you can get one with the help of a used car loan. Read on!



5 Reasons Why There is a Huge Demand for Used Luxury Cars

1. Affordability of Premium Brands

The allure of owning a luxury car from renowned brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Audi becomes more attainable when purchasing a slightly older model. This affordability allows a broader demographic to experience the sophistication and features associated with luxury vehicles.

2. Depreciation Considerations

One of the primary reasons behind the appeal of used luxury cars is depreciation. New cars tend to experience a significant drop in value within the first few years. By opting for a pre-owned luxury vehicle, buyers can avoid the steepest part of this depreciation curve, translating into considerable cost savings.

3. Technological Advancements

Luxury cars often boast cutting-edge technology and features that set them apart from standard models. As these features become standard in newer vehicles, opting for a used luxury car loan allows buyers to access advanced safety, entertainment, and connectivity options without the hefty price tag associated with brand-new models.

4. Premium Comfort and Amenities

Luxury vehicles are synonymous with superior comfort and high-end amenities. Buyers opting for used luxury cars can enjoy features like premium leather interiors, advanced climate control systems, and state-of-the-art sound systems at a fraction of the original cost.

5.Superior Build Quality

Luxury vehicles are renowned for their superior build quality and attention to detail. This reputation for craftsmanship often translates into increased reliability and longevity, making used luxury cars an attractive option for buyers seeking a vehicle with enduring appeal.

While buying a used luxury car is a great option, purchasing them on EMI with a Pre-owned Car Loan could be a wise decision.



How to Apply for a Pre-owned Car Loan

Here are 3 easy steps to apply for a second-hand car loan:

Step 1: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: Fill in the required details on the loan application form.

Step 3: Upload necessary documents.

On successful verification, the loan amount will be disbursed into your bank account instantly.

Features and Benefits of a Pre-owned Car Loan

1. Higher Loan Amount: A second-hand car loan offers higher loan amounts, allowing you to buy your dream car without any hassle.

2. Quick Approval and Disbursal: Digital application makes the process quick and easy.

3. Flexible Repayment Tenure: Some NBFCs offer a flexible repayment tenure, allowing you to manage monthly repayment easily. Use the loan EMI calculator to decide repayment tenure.

4. Minimal Documentation: Provide your KYC documents and current address proof.

Documents Required for Pre-owned Car Loan

To buy a luxury car on EMI with a used car loan, you require the following documents:

KYC Documents: You must submit documents, such as PAN Card and Aadhaar Card details.

You must submit documents, such as PAN Card and Aadhaar Card details. Current Address Proof: Passport, utility bills, and rental agreement.

Eligibility Criteria

Below mentioned are the basic eligibility criteria:

1. Age: The applicant must be between 25 and 55 years old.

2. Citizenship: The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

3. CIBIL Score: The CIBIL score of the applicant must be 750 and above.

Note- The eligibility criteria can differ based on lender to lender.

Conclusion



The high demand for used luxury cars can be attributed to a combination of factors, ranging from cost savings and access to advanced features to the allure of status and lifestyle enhancement. As more individuals recognise the value, reliability, and unique offerings of pre-owned luxury vehicles, the trend is likely to continue, reshaping the automotive landscape and making the elegance of luxury cars more accessible to a broader audience.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.