Why LPU is regarded as a top university

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:45 IST

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has emerged as a leader in the field of education. It is an institution that has the best-in-class teaching, learning, research, entrepreneurship, and leadership facilities. In addition to imparting knowledge and critical thinking, the university enables its students to become architects of the future. Not just engineering, the university is also known for programmes such as MBA, Business Management, Design, Hotel Management, Law, and Pharmacy, among others. LPU takes pride in its students’ excellent placement record.

Tanya Arora, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering student at the university, bagged a job with Microsoft in 2019 at a salary of Rs 42 lakh. This is the biggest-ever offer rolled out to a fresh engineering student across India in 2019. In fact, LPU has been organizing record-breaking placements for the last three years.

Being away from her birthplace, Dehradun, was never an impediment to Tanya’s progress. She dedicates her success to LPU, its teachers and mentors, who guided her through their best efforts and innovative training. “How meaningful my parents’ and my decision was to take admission at LPU!” exclaims Tanya.

Similar to Tanya, thousands of other LPU students are working with industry bigwigs like Google, Amazon and Capgemini. Cognizant, ranked 3rd among IT companies in the world, has alone hired 2,226 students from LPU in just three years. Keeping up with its high standards, over 800 national and international companies such as Hewlett Packard, Adobe, Xerox, Abbott, IBM, Cognizant and Microsoft visited the campus in 2019.

Since its inception, LPU has expanded its endeavours to become a leader in placements and innovative teaching methods in line with the latest trends in education. LPU has specialized labs in collaboration with Google, SAP, Intel, CISCO, etc., on the campus. Due to a strong industry interface, a large number of senior industry professionals regularly share their expertise with students to make them industry-ready.

LPU has ultra-modern, high-tech labs dedicated to every department, smart classrooms, the country’s largest auditorium, an Olympic-ready sports complex, shopping mall, hospital and a student-run hotel.

More than 3,600 faculty and staff members impart education at LPU. Many of them come from IITs, NITs and renowned international universities such as Harvard and Stanford. Studying at LPU is not just limited to textbooks and classrooms. Students get to learn through live projects and experiments. Promoting experiential learning, LPU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has helped students develop driverless cars. In the Computer Science Department, it is compulsory for students to create customized mobile apps while the fashion technology students organize fashion shows at the national and international level. LPU has ultra-modern, high-tech labs dedicated to every department, smart classrooms, the country’s largest auditorium, an Olympic-ready sports complex, shopping mall, hospital and a student-run hotel. All these help students to gain real-time experience and grow.

Students here study in a diverse environment and emerge as global citizens.

Over time, Lovely Professional University has become the best choice for students from India and abroad. Spread over 600 acres, with over 30,000 students from 28 states, 9 union territories and 50+ countries, LPU is not less than a ‘Mini World’ in the state of Punjab.

Students here study in a diverse environment and emerge as global citizens. The university has more than 150 societies where students can be a part of based on their interests and talents. These include societies for dance, music, theatre, literature, robotics, yoga, cricket, and other global-level sports and co-curricular activities.

Candidates aspiring to seek admission at LPU can appear in LPU’s own Entrance cum Scholarship test (LPUNEST).The test is conducted online in more than 200 cities across India. Other than admissions, the test is a gateway to get merit-based scholarships. Depending on the performance in the test, students can get scholarships up to Rs 4.9 lakh. For admissions in 2020, LPU will conduct the test in April. For more information, visit www.lpu.in.

