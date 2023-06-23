Why Monsoon is the Best Time to Visit Goa

Goa is blessed with a long coastline and is dotted with some of the best beaches in India. This smallest state in India has a unique culture, friendly locals, and a laid-back vibe. Most tourists come here between November and April to chill on the beaches and get their dose of sea, sun, and sand.

The period between June to September is the off season. However, contrary to popular belief, Goa does not close completely. Yes, it receives lesser number of tourists during the period, and even becomes quieter than other times of the year. However, if you look at the brighter side, Goa in monsoon season unveils a different side, making it an ideal time to visit. The rain-drenched beaches, verdant forests, and the waterfalls that come to life creating a mesmerizing ambiance. Resorts in Goa provide a serene retreat amidst nature's splendour, offering relaxation, rejuvenation.

Here are a few reasons why you would love visiting Goa during monsoon:

Less Crowd = More Enjoyment

If you have been to Goa before during the peak season, you would know that all the popular tourist places, including beaches, forts, restaurants, markets, etc., are packed with people all day. Sometimes, too much crowd can be a hassle and you may not be able to enjoy your vacation to the fullest. In fact, even getting a picture clicked without a random stranger peeping their heads into your frame can be difficult.

But Goa during the monsoon season wears a completely different look. During this time of the year, you won’t see the usual crowd, and the streets and beaches are calmer and peaceful. The best way to enjoy the rains in Goa is to head to one of the two beautiful islands – Divar and Chorao. There is plenty of natural beauty here that is a cynosure to the eye.

Nature at Its Best

When the Goa rain washes away all the dust and heat in the air, the place becomes even more endearing. There are many places to visit in Goa in monsoon, but you can try visiting the hidden gems or the lesser-known and untouched tracts to witness raw nature in all its glory.

Wondering where to go? Goa is home to many dense tropical forests and wildlife sanctuaries. You can go on a wildlife safe tour at the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary or the Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary. Both these sanctuaries house different species of flora and fauna that are indigenous to Goa, and as you take a tour around, you may feel connected to mother nature. Add a bit of refreshing rain during the tour, and you would feel an inexplicable joy!

Enjoy River Cruise and Rafting

During the rainy season in Goa, most of the water sport activities like parasailing, scuba diving, banana rides, speed boating shut down. But you have no reason to be disappointed yet. Goa during monsoon opens a whole new pandora's box of adventures. You can enjoy water activities like river cruising and river rafting.

River cruise is a wonderful romantic activity you can enjoy with our significant other. If you are looking to spend some quality time with your loved one while enjoying a beautiful view of nature, you can head to Mandovi River and hop onto one of the many cruise boats that take you on a fun ride in the evening. As you cruise along, if the weather is clear, you can enjoy a stunning sunset.

If you are looking to have some thrill and adventure, and are in a mood for some adrenaline-pumping action, you can try river rafting over Mhadei or Mandovi River. Due to the strong current during monsoon, the conditions are perfect for a thrilling ride.

Driving Around Goa is Fun

Imagine driving through traffic-free roads, with swaying palm and coconut trees lined up on either side of the road, the mild rain drops falling on you and cool breeze ruffling your hair, sounds surreal right? Well, you can enjoy this experience for real in Goa during monsoon.

There are many places to visit in Goa during monsoon, and you can explore them all at your own pace by driving around on a scooty. You can drive around anywhere you want, and you can be sure to be greeted by a thick cover of green at every turn. However, make sure that you take necessary precautions and wear protective gears. Sometimes due to rains and winds, the visibility may be low. Nonetheless, driving through the stunning lanes of Goa during monsoon is something you will never forget!

Best Time to See the Waterfalls in All Their Glory

If you are going to Goa in monsoon for a holiday, make sure that you include a trip to the majestic Dudhsagar Waterfall in your itinerary. This iconic waterfall is surrounded by dense greenery and as the water gushes down from the top of a hill, it creates an illusion that a sea of milk is falling. Hence, it is called Dudhsagar, which literally translates to ‘sea of milk’. The foamy white water with the towering mountain in the background presents an incredible sight that would leave you in awe!

You can spend an entire day watching the falls and listening to the roaring sound and yet you may not have enough of it. Apart from Dudhsagar, Goa is home to other waterfalls like Harvalem, Kuske, Netravali, which are equally alluring and worth exploring.

Where to stay in Goa?

You can enjoy a wonderful monsoon family holiday in Goa by booking your stay one of the premium resorts hosted by Club Mahindra. Depending on which part of Goa you are in, you can stay at Club Mahindra Varca, Club Mahindra Emerald Palms, or Club Mahindra Acacia Palms all of which are in South Goa.

If you want to explore North Goa, which is the most happening place with vibrant nightlife, clubs, and pubs, you can stay at Club Mahindra Assonora. Rated among the top family resorts in Goa, it would be the perfect base for all your Goa adventures!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

