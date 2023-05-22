Why Monsoon is the Best Time to Visit Kerala

Kerala is a true paradise for nature lovers, and during the monsoons, it transforms into a lush green wonderland. The misty mountains, serene backwaters, and enchanting waterfalls create a breath-taking sight that one must experience in their lifetime. The cool, refreshing air and the aroma of freshly washed foliage make Kerala an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility and rejuvenation.

Kerala in the rainy season is a visual treat with its verdant landscapes. Its beauty gets even more endearing as soon as the first spell of rains hits the shores of Kerala during the monsoon. Unlike other places in India, Kerala does not get incessant spells of rains. Typically, the weather follows a pattern of intermittent rain showers that last for a few hours, interspersed with spells of bright sunshine filtering through the swaying coconut and palm fronds.

If you are visiting this state in June, which is the best month to visit Kerala, you can bask in the occasional sunlight, enjoy the cool breeze and the vibrant greenery, and experience the colourful and rich culture of Kerala. Here’s a list of things you can do when you holiday in Kerala during monsoons.

Best time for ayurvedic treatment/massage

The ayurvedic spas and healing centres of Kerala are popular worldwide and many tourists come to the state just to experience the iconic Kerala-style massage and other body treatments. As per the ancient traditions of Ayurveda, monsoon is the best time of the year to undergo body treatment because the moist, cool, and dust-free climate makes the therapy more effective. The ayurvedic therapists and physicians believe, during the monsoon season, the body becomes amenable to therapeutic powers of the herbs and concoction used in the treatment.

Do you need a better reason to visit Kerala in the rainy season?

Explore the attractions at your own pace

The monsoon season in Kerala attracts mostly nature lovers to the region. This means, you get the chance to explore all the popular sightseeing attractions and the hidden gems of Kerala at your own pace without any hassles.

With relatively less crowd, the surroundings are calm, and the refreshing showers make the environment perfect for a romantic outing, making monsoons the best season to visit Kerala.

Witness Onam celebrations

Be it anytime of the year, being in Kerala is a delight. But, during monsoons, especially in September during the Onam festival, the experience is just surreal. The harvest festival, Onam, is one of the most important festivals of Kerala, and it is celebrated for 10 days.

During this period, you get to experience the vibrant and rich culture of Kerala, see the awesome festive traditions and be a part of the celebrations. One of the highlights of the Onam celebrations is the Onam Sadhya, a delicious feast, which consists of more than 20 items on the menu. The Sadhya is served on a banana leaf, and it includes, rice, sambhar, three to four varieties of vegetables, rasam, 5-6 varieties of chutneys and pickles, payasam, and more. When you are in Kerala you must have the Sadhya, it is a treat for the tummy and soul.

Another significant attraction of the festival is the world-famous snake boat race, which happens across the states. However, the best place to witness the race is Alappuzha where the race happens on the azure backwaters in the region. The otherwise serene backwaters turn into a fierce battleground. Witnessing the bellowing sounds of the oars hitting the waters is a unique experience.

Be in awe of the cascading waterfalls

Monsoon is the best season to visit Kerala to see the iconic and ethereally beautiful waterfalls in their full glory. There are many waterfalls throughout Kerala, but none better than the Athirapilly Falls, which is about 47 kms from Thrissur town. The falls has been the backdrop for several Bollywood and regional movies.

It is easily one of the best places to visit in Kerala during monsoon. You can spend several hours gazing at the beauty of the waterfalls and soaking in the natural beauty surrounding it. Some of the other popular waterfalls that you must surely explore are Attukad waterfalls in Munnar, Chethalayam waterfalls in Wayanad, and Keezharkuthu falls in Idukki.

Soak in the beauty of the hill stations in Kerala

The hill stations of Kerala are one of nature’s best creations. The arrival of the rains turns the hill station into a green paradise. The foamy and snow-white falls gushing from the hills, and the cotton candy-like clouds settling over, give you an impression of living a fairy tale. With so much beauty around, you cannot help but fall in love with the hill stations of Kerala.

Whether you are looking to spend a weekend in the lap of nature or want to spend a leisurely holiday in the hills of Kerala, you must surely experience the rainy season in Munnar, one of the most popular hill stations in the state. Some of other hill stations in Kerala that beckon a visit, include Vagamon, Malayattur, Kalpetta, and Wayanad.

The perfect setting for a romantic date

Monsoon and romantic dates are a cliché, but they work every time. There is a different level of romantic vibe in the air when it rains in Kerala, that sets your mood right for a memorable holiday with your significant other. So, if you are looking for a perfect place to take your loved one on a romantic rainy date, Kerala is the place to be.

If you are yet to pop the big question, the hills of Munnar, the backwaters of Alleppey, or the beaches of Kovalam would be the perfect spot to go down on your knees and present them the ring. Your romantic gesture, and the scenic surrounding would surely sweep them off their feet and win you a big YES!

Enjoy the rains in Kerala at Club Mahindra resorts

No matter where you go, be it Munnar, Alleppey, Thekkady, Kollam, Kochi or Wayanad, you can get the best holiday experience in Kerala in monsoon by staying at the most premium resorts in Kerala, offered by Club Mahindra. Dine in tree houses at Club Mahindra Munnar, relax in the floating cottages at Club Mahindra Ashtamudi, or enjoy the best of backwaters and the sea at Club Mahindra Poovar or Club Mahindra Cherai. You can also indulge in a relaxing spa therapy at Vythiri Village Resort, a Club Mahindra affiliate and one of the best resorts in Wayanad. Also, during your stay at these resorts, you can enjoy traditional Kerala art forms like Kalaripayattu, a traditional Indian form of marital arts, Kathakali, a classic Indian dance and more.

Club Mahindra resorts in Kerala provide a perfect holiday experience. Forget your troubles and wander through tea plantations, create art, and spot fascinating flowers during nature safaris. Satiate your hunger with fluffy dosas and savoury curries by the resorts’ master chefs. These experiences cater to every type of traveller, whether it's satisfying the curiosity of children, de-stressing city-dwellers, or bringing calm and peace to you and your family.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.