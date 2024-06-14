"Why More Indian Students are Choosing Nepal for Medical Studies: Insights from Chitwan Medical College"

Renowned for its abundant natural beauty, including the Himalayan range and world-class tourist destinations, Nepal is now gaining recognition for a different reason: as a highly preferred destination for medical studies. This transition has been significantly facilitated by the global Wide Range Consultancy (WRC) Pvt. Ltd., Kathmandu. Founded in 2007 by Mr. Sudeep Nayak, Mr. Sunil Sah, and Mr. Santosh Bhagat, WRC plays a crucial role as a credible admission service provider, guiding parents and students from India to some of the top medical colleges in Nepal. As a pioneering entity registered with the Nepal Government, WRC has established a strong presence in both Nepal and India, bridging the gap between these nations and fostering transformative partnerships. WRC maintains close links with all leading medical colleges, both government and private, acting as a reliable intermediary between institutions and students.

Advantages of Studying MBBS in Nepal

Studying MBBS in Nepal offers several advantages for Indian students. Both countries share a common medical curriculum as they adhere to guidelines set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Nepal Medical Council (NMC). This curriculum compatibility ensures that the course content and academic standards are similar, making it easier for Indian students to adapt to their medical education in Nepal. Moreover, the cost of medical education in Nepal is significantly lower than in many private medical colleges in India.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The geographic proximity and cultural similarities between Nepal and India further ease the transition for Indian students, enabling them to adapt quickly to the local environment and visit home easily during vacations. The medium of instruction in Nepalese medical institutions is English, eliminating any language barriers. Additionally, degrees from recognized medical colleges in Nepal are eligible for registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI). After obtaining their MBBS degrees, students can take the MCI screening test to practice medicine in India.



Insights from Mr. Arun Koirala, Chitwan Medical College, Chitwan, Nepal

Chitwan Medical College Limited, a premiere health institution, is providing world-class health professional education to future academics, medical practitioners and health care professionals and quality health services at affordable cost. Located in Central part of Nepal CMC is an academic and medical center managed by highly-qualified and reputed experts and professionals. Chitwan Medical College and Teaching Hospital built within an area of 13.77 Acres is one of the biggest medical colleges of the country including many buildings for hostel, laboratories, medical college and teaching hospital. Chitwan Medical College was established in the year 2006 AD and is registered under the Company Act of Nepal on 2006/06/20 is affiliated with Tribhuvan University, Nepal Medical Council, Medical Education Commission, Ministry of Health and Population, Ministry of Education.



The management of CMCTH has incorporated a team of professionals from medical, managerial, financial and administrative field based on its’ strategies to operate world-class facilities in Teaching Hospital, Medical College.

Chitwan Medical College and Teaching Hospital (CMCTH), a premiere health institution, is providing world-class health professional education to future academics, medical practitioners and health care professionals and quality health services at affordable cost. As an academic and medical centre managed by highly-qualified and reputed experts and professionals, CMCTH is offering various 9 DM/MCh specialization, 25 Post graduation specialization and 8 Undergraduate Level Program.

CMC has much advanced medical services in almost all clinical areas namely, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Paediatrics, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Psychiatry, Dermatology Venerology and cosmetics, Oncology, Dentistry and Emergency Medicine, Hair transplant and liver transplant.

CMC Teaching Hospital is running super-specialty units namely, Cardiology Unit with Catheterization Lab, Nephrology Unit with haemodialysis, Respiratory Disease Unit, Gastroenterology, as well as Tropical and Infectious Disease Units. Likewise, in surgical sub specialties, the teaching hospital runs Hepato-pancreatobilliary Neurosurgery, Uro-surgery, Burn and Plastic Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery as well as Cardio-Thoracic Surgery and a separate 100 bedded CMC Cancer Institute with all oncology services for preventive and curative services.

For diagnostic services hospital offers CT scan, MRI, OPG, X-Rays, Bone Density Scanner and other necessary facilities. The hospital provides 24-hour Emergency Services, 24-hour CT scan, MRI USG and X-Ray Services, Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Care Unit, High Dependency Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Services and OPD services from as early as 8:00 am. The Emergency Department CMC is one of the largest emergency departments of Nepal. Along with the Emergency Department CMC has set up a Separate Trauma Centre for Immediate care of the emergency patient. CMC has developed "A" category Laboratory accredited by National Public Health Laboratory.

CMC announces application from Meritorious Students from India who are NEET Qualified with more than 200 + in NEET exam. There is huge scholarship for students securing good marks in NEET.

Notification regarding International Students who wish to study MBBS in Nepal

All Foreign National seeking MBBS Admission in Nepal need to fill compulsorily Medical Education Commission – Common Entrance Examination (MEC-CEEs) online application form which has been published on 10th June, 2024.

The online application is called from all eligible foreign (Sub category I: Foreign to appear) candidate from 12 June 2024, 10:00 AM to 2 July 2024, 5:00 PM through the web portal https://entrance.mec.gov.np . Candidates (Sub Category I: Foreign to appear) can submit by paying double amount until 9 July 2024, 5:00 PM (NPT). Candidates (Sub Category II: Foreign NOT to Appear) can submit the application by paying single amount until 24 July 2024, 5:00 PM and by paying double amount until 31 July 2024, 5:00 PM (NPT) through the web portal https://entrance.mec.gov.np.

Entrance Examination Schedule:

S. No Programs Exam date & Time 1 MBBS 17 August 2024 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Eligible Candidates can apply for more than one program with separate voucher of online payments through the application portal as per the above examination schedule. Details of seat distribution will be published soon on the website, All foreign candidates should fill up the application form as stated within the due time. The candidates should choose only one of the following subcategories while filling up the online application form: Subcategory I: Foreign to appear MECEE –BL 2025 Subcategory II: Foreign NOT to appear MECEE-BL 2025 but conditionally opt to apply on the basis of obtained mark above 50th percentile (or 50% marks in the case the results is in percentage system) in the recently conducted national level common examination of their respective countries. They can select only those seat which remain unfulfilled after a merit-based selection process from Subcategory I.

Required digitized documents:

Last SIX digits of Transaction reference number (TRN/request unique ID/Transaction Code) and applicant’s mobile number (in case of bank voucher payment) Resent passport size photographs. Passport or E –Aadhar Card. Scan Copy/Photo of Signature Transcripts/ Marksheet of Grade 12 or equivalent

Note: It is compulsory for all candidate to fill this Online Form either if he/she wish to take admission in any Medical Colleges of Nepal.

There are more to describe for Chitwan Medical College for which I Suggest Students / Parents to Contact Authorized Representative of CMC in time.

Chitwan Medical College

For Any Further Information & Clarification, Please feel free to call us:

Mr. Sudeep Nayak (00977-9802031942, 0091-7428360636)

Mr. Sunil Sah (00977-9807802274, 0091- 9162580371)

Mr. Santosh Bhagat (00977- 9801600188, 0091- 7461820820)

office Number: 00977-1-4100541, 4100563

WRC Nepal, MBBS IN NEPAL

Putalisadak, Kathmandu, Nepal

www.mbbsinnepal.org

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.