Why ‘Pay As You Drive’ Insurance Is Gaining Traction In The Market?

Whether you are driving your car or not, you are required to pay an insurance premium to the company from which you have purchased the car insurance policy. However, people did not use their cars much during COVID times because of the work-from-home policy, and as a result, they were reluctant to pay premium amounts. In order to better adapt to the changing needs of the people, IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) came up with the ‘Pay As You Drive Insurance’.

Pay-as-you-drive insurance is a sort of comprehensive insurance in which the cost of the premium is determined by how much a four-wheeler is used. The car's usage is monitored by a device that keeps track of the vehicle's overall distance traveled. There are three slabs under the policy: 2,500 km, 5000 km, and 7,5000 km. In other countries, the ‘Pay As You Drive’ (PAYD) concept has been extensively examined, although it is still relatively new in India.

What’s So Special About ‘Pay As You Drive’ Insurance?

Pay As You Drive Car Insurance's unique qualities make it a particularly beneficial option if you only use your car occasionally. Let’s take a look at some of its features and benefits:

⮚ Tailored Coverage: Add-on covers under the plan allow you to further customize your insurance coverage. If your car usage limit is reached, you have the choice of upgrading to a higher usage slab or purchasing a standard damage policy. It should be noted that if you choose a different slab or choice, you will have to pay a higher price.

⮚ Cost-Effective Policy: When compared to a standard car insurance policy, the rate for ‘Pay As You Drive Car Insurance’ is significantly lower. The usage slab, as well as the premium amount, is lower because it is dependent on the distance covered by your car.

⮚ Free Telematics Device Installation: Your car insurance provider will install a telematics device in your vehicle that will track the condition of the vehicle as well as your driving habits. This item will be installed at no cost to the customer.

⮚ Premium Discounts: You can also get some discounts on premiums under the ‘Pay As You Drive Insurance’ policy. You may be eligible for a 5% to 25% discount on your 'own damage' premium, depending on your insurance company's offers. The percentage of the premium discount may differ from one insurance company to the next.

⮚ Flexibility: The plan offers flexibility to the policyholder for topping up the plan. If you think you're about to exceed the claimed distance travelled, you can top it up with the appropriate km range to keep your insurance coverage going.

Why People Are Investing In ‘Pay As You Drive Insurance’?

As work-from-home concepts are evolving day-by-day and people are using their cars less, the idea of buying ‘Pay As You Drive Insurance’ is gaining traction in the market.

Consider the following scenario. A person X drives his car for around 50,000 kilometres per year, whilst another car owner Y is rarely in town and hence only covers 5000 kilometres per year. They both have car insurance and pay a yearly payment of ₹6000. Now, individual X is fine with paying that amount because he uses his car frequently and hence requires coverage in the event of an accident. Person Y, on the other hand, considers the insurance premium to be a burden because he pays more for it than he drives the car.

As a result, this insurance coverage is a financial hardship for him. The ‘Pay As You Drive Policy’ would favour individual Y because his premium payment would be based on how often he used the car. He will be able to afford it more easily because he will be able to select the cheapest slab.

In addition to lower premium amounts and customized coverage, the plan also offers floater and third-party coverage to the policyholders. While the floater coverage covers your multiple cars under a single policy, the third-party cover provides coverage throughout the policy tenure even if your kilometre limit has been exhausted.

Pay-as-you-drive insurance is still in its infancy, and not all insurance companies have been granted the green light by IRDAI to include it in their normal offers. The ‘Pay As You Drive Insurance’ is advantageous, particularly for people who do not drive vast distances or regularly. Considering the digital revolution in the country, people can buy pay as you drive insurance online from the respective insurers in the market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.