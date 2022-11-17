Why should Hoomans have all the fun?

Swiggy SteppinOut in association with Heads Up For Tails is proud to bring the latest edition of PettinOut to the capital this November.

PettinOut promises to be the ultimate day of fun with your pet and a great opportunity for every pet parent to bond with their furry one. The biggest outdoor event for pets has everything it takes to make it a day to remember. The much-anticipated event promises great food, cocktails, brand pop-ups, and games for your furry friends.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity for families to do something fun with their pets. Since we seldom take our pets out due to the dearth of public places with pet-friendly services and activities we decided to bring this event together, especially for our furry friends who give us more than what we ask for!,” said Safdhar Adoor, Head of Swiggy SteppinOut.

SteppinOut and HUFT at PettinOut have organized a variety of fun activities for pets and their owners to indulge in, together - an agility zone to show off their skills, a ball pit, and a dedicated grooming space for a little bit of pampering! Pets and their parents can also pick up some amazing healthy homemade treats from the pet Bakery and hop on to the photo booth for pictures that will make for a lifetime of memories.

“We have carefully curated all activities to ensure that everyone has a great day out with their beloved furry family members We look forward to a grand turnout of pooches and their parents to come for this exciting one-of-a-kind event and indulge in a day of excitement,” added a representative for Heads Up For Tails.

The event will be held on the 19th of November at DLF Avenue in Saket, New Delhi from 12PM onwards. Tickets will be available on Dineout, Paytm Insider and BookMyShow

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.