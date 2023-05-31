Why should you apply for a personal loan from an NBFC

NBFCs often have easy eligibility criteria and require minimal documentation for a personal loan. Read on to know some more advantages of a personal loan from an NBFC.

Traditional banks have been the go-to option for consumers seeking a personal loan for a very long time. However, the situation has changed recently as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have emerged as strong contenders. NBFCs have several benefits that make them a desirable option for borrowers looking for personal loans. They have diverse arrangements, an easy approval process, strong risk management frameworks, customised products, and a vibrant online presence, all of which have increased the use of their credit facilities in India.

Bajaj Finance is one of the leading NBFCs in India, offering a range of benefits and features that make their personal loans attractive to borrowers. Let us explore the compelling reasons why you should consider applying for a NBFC personal loan.

Simple eligibility requirements

When applying for personal loans with NBFCs, you are not required to meet any stringent eligibility requirements. Your credit score is the main factor thatlenders take into account while approving your loan application. Usually, a CIBIL Score of 685 or more is required to receive quick approval.

Minimal documentation

Compared to traditional banks, applying for a personal loan from an NBFC frequently requires less documentation. NBFCs streamline the procedure by focusing on important documentation, such as identity verification, address proof, income proof, and bank statements, while banks may require significant paperwork. This simplified paperwork requirement cuts down on the difficulty of gathering numerous documents. As a result, the loan application process is easier and more convenient for borrowers.

Faster processing

NBFCs can be more flexible with the rules, which allows them to approve personal loans more quickly. The time it takes to get a bank loan varies from a few days to a few weeks. On the other hand, NBFCs like Bajaj Finance can process the loan faster and transfer themoney into the borrower's account within 24 hours* of the approval. Borrowers can thus use the funds to meet their immediate financial demands.

Flexible loan terms

NBFCs often offer a larger loan amount than most banks and provide borrowers with flexible repayment options. They also allow you to select the payback period that best aligns with your financial situation.

End-to-end online process

The simplicity of an end-to-end online process is one compelling reason to apply for a personal loan from an NBFC. NBFCs frequently offer a user-friendly digital platform where consumers can submit their whole loan application online. As a result, there is no longer a need for tiresome paperwork or in-person branch visits, saving both time and effort. The entire process can be successfully managed online, from the submission of the application to document verification and loan disbursal. The simple and easy-to-use online interface makes it easier to borrow money, which makes NBFCs a good choice for people who want a quick and easy way to get a loan.

Choosing an NBFC loan is frequently viewed as the superior choice for all these reasons. With a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you may take advantage of appealing features and advantages at competitive interest rates. Get a loan up to Rs. 40 lakh with various repayment terms that range from 6 to 96 months.

You can also use the EMI Calculator for Personal Loan on their website to figure out how much your monthly payment will be. Your monthly payment can be calculated by the loan amount, the period for repayment, and the personal loan interest rate.

When calculating your monthly EMIs, the calculator also displays a breakdown of the principal and interest amounts. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a personal loan today.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.