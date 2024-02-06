Why Should You Buy a Term Insurance Plan Before 40?

If your 20s are all about hustle and growth then your 30s are towards maintaining stability. This is usually the time when people grow in their careers. It is also seen that this is the time when people get married, build a family, buy a house and start saving for their children. By the time you reach 40, you are fairly settled with a stable income flow. Your children might be studying and you will be building a corpus for their higher education and marriage. One can assume that by 40, you would have established a good standard of living and lifestyle for your family. But (because there is always a but), the pertinent question looms-will your family be able to sustain their current lifestyle in your absence? Will your family be burdened by the debt repayment for the loan you might have taken for a home or car?

Do you know what is the perfect way to mitigate these questions? Get yourself insured with the right life insurance plan. Although many insurance plans are available in India, buying a term insurance plan allows you to get extensive coverage at affordable premium prices. While it is true that one can get the term insurance at any age even in your 40s, it is highly advisable to get the same before you start the 5th decade of your life. In this article, let’s discover what is term insurance and list the reasons why buying term insurance before the 40s is a good idea.

What is Term Insurance?

If you don’t know term insurance calculator, they are among the purest, simplest, and easiest to comprehend life insurance policies. You pay the premiums, and the coverage begins. In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, the family receives the predetermined sum assured. Thus, term insurance plans are simple and easy to comprehend. Furthermore, with all main insurance firms now offering online term plans, purchasing a term insurance plan in India has become faster and more convenient. Term insurance provides enough coverage and is less expensive than most other forms of life insurance programs. You can also save money on premiums by purchasing a term life insurance coverage early.

Important Reasons Why Should You Buy Term Insurance Before the 40s

Offers financial security: Purchasing a term plan is critical if you are the sole breadwinner in your household and have taken out a substantial loan amount for your home/car or have any other responsibilities. In the event of an unpleasant incident, term plans help to mitigate the risk of loan repayment.

Starting early means lower premiums: By now, you must have understood that your term life insurance premiums are related to your age and health. The younger you are, the less amount you will pay in premiums. It is because you are less prone to have significant health concerns if you buy term insurance plans in your younger years. You are in good health, so insurers consider you a reduced risk. Thus, they provide reduced premiums. It is often seen that people before 40 are healthy and age-related health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and thyroid disease start to affect them after this. As a result, it is best to purchase term insurance in your 20s (ideally) or 30s (at most) to benefit from reduced premiums and more coverage. If you get term insurance plans after 40, your premium will grow as you age. Furthermore, the premium amount will remain constant throughout the policy. The tax component (Goods and Services Tax) may change depending on the current tax laws and regulations imposed by the Government of India.

Gives you the leverage in getting a long tenure: In your 20s, you can certainly buy long-term insurance plans that last up to 40 years which might not be possible if you purchase a term plan after 40. Premiums rise as you age since you are more likely to suffer significant health concerns as stated in the previous point. As a rule of thumb, individuals earning up to the age of 40 should acquire a term plan with a life cover of about 20 times their annual income, those in their 40s should buy a cover of 10-20 times, and those in their 50s should buy a cover of 5-10 times their annual income.

Your employer's term plan may not be sufficient: Usually, it is seen that most people don’t buy insurance thinking the coverage provided by their employer is enough. Employer-provided insurance coverage may not be transferable and will expire when you leave. As a result, you should rely only on your good judgment. It is suggested to get your term insurance plan before you turn 40 because it is the most affordable option at this age and provides the best risk coverage for your family.

Enjoy significant tax benefits: Term plans provide tax benefits on both the premiums paid and the sum assured paid to the family. Term life insurance premiums up to ₹1,50,000 can be tax-deductible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. Furthermore, the sum promised paid to your family is tax-free under Section 10 (10D) of the Act. When purchasing the plan, ensure that you are aware of the current tax requirements.

Conclusion

Your 20s and 30s are spent establishing a life - work, spouse, children, home, and so on. When you have dependents, you must guarantee that they are properly cared for even when you are not around. A term life insurance plan in India provides exactly that. With term life insurance, you can acquire comprehensive coverage and safeguard your family's financial security even when you are not present. The substantial term plan coverage lets your family continue the standard of living you have provided for them while also meeting all-important future financial responsibilities.

While we hope that nothing unexpected happens to us, reaching 40 brings about numerous changes in our lives. You never know when life will surprise you, so it's always a good idea to be prepared. You're not just buying term insurance; you're also getting peace of mind.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.