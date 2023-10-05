Why Taking Personal Loan from Multiple Banks Is Not a Financially Sound Decision

Human beings have unlimited needs, they say. While every individual has several goals, objectives or needs to fulfil, they can get everything done using the right approach. Being in a hurry or rushing into things only leads to trouble. These days, a large number of people take personal loan from multiple banks at the same time to fulfil their needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual might have applied to take a personal loan. However, upon realizing that their friends are going on a foreign trip, or else for any other unexpected emergency they end up taking another personal loan from another bank at the same time to fulfil his/her financial needs. While they might rejoice the fact that they manage to tick off a few things from their bucket list at one go, they would face its repercussions later when they would struggle to pay off these loans and go through stress because of the EMIs that have to be paid every month.

Shedding light on this issue, founder and managing director of Savansa, India’s leading personal loan application and platform, Anil Kumar M says, “Taking personal loan from multiple banks at the same time is not a financially sound decision. It gets people into trouble in several different ways. The burden of the multiple EMIs would weigh heavily on them and they would struggle to manage their everyday expenses. The right thing to do is to take a personal amounting to something which you are confident about repaying over a certain period of time. After repaying the loan completely or else if your Personal loan eligibility is good than go for TOPUP or PARALLEL Personal loan from same Bank or different Bank, you could consider taking another personal loan”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Savansa offers personal loan, business loan, home loan, doctor’s loan and credit card to working professionals.

There have been countless instances of individuals not being able to pay their EMIs on time on account of taking multiple loans and ending up with a poor credit score. Having a bad credit score, among other things, makes it difficult for one to get a loan in the future. To avoid situations like these, people should apply for a single loan, secure it and think about taking another loan after repaying it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If an individual earns Rs. 80,000 per month, they could be eligible for a loan amounting to Rs. 20 lakhs, which would be paid off by paying an EMI of Rs. 43,000 every month approximately. If the individual applies for a loan of 20 lakhs each through two banks, they would get a total amount of 40 lakh rupees than the total Emi will be approx. Rs.86,000. However, this would create a huge burden on the individual.

“At Savansa, we not only provide personal loans to our customers but also educate them on how they should manage it. After analysing the credentials of a customer, we offer them advice on the amount of money they should be taking as loan amount and the different ways in which they can repay them in 12 months to 60 months”, says Anil Kumar M.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a financial solution platform, Savansa offers personal loan, business loan, home loan, doctor’s loan and credit card to working professionals. Anybody who is earning Rs. 25,000 or more a month is eligible to apply for a personal loan. The fulfilment of certain criteria specified by the platform would enable them to secure other types of loans as well. Savansa has also been recognized for guiding its customers towards adopting healthy financial habits.

For more information, visit www.savensa.co.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!