Why the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Is Ideal for Productivity Go-Getters

In today’s connected universe, our laptops have become our constant companions. The perfect laptop is one that seamlessly integrates into our daily routine as it accompanies us through intense work meetings and quiet retreats. For the go-getters amongst us, this device has to be a blend of productivity, portability, and seamless connectivity to keep pace with the ambitious endeavours. Read on to know what makes Samsung’s latest Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 your ultimate productivity companion.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is among the most versatile laptops available in the market as you can flip its 40.62 cm display and turn it into a tablet.

An innovative 2-in-1 touchscreen design with S Pen compatibility

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is among the most versatile laptops available in the market as you can flip its 40.62 cm display and turn it into a tablet. This versatility makes it the perfect device for those who like to get no time wasted and check-off their tasks with the highest levels of efficiency. Using the power of Samsung’s popular S Pen, you can do a lot more with your laptop as you turn it into a notepad to take handwritten notes or switch to artist mode to create your favourite doodles. Navigating between different apps was never this simple as you use its responsive multi-touch gestures and fine-tune details across different apps with ease using the S Pen!

The advanced Intel NPU delivers next-level smart AI performance for more speed, greater accuracy and power efficiency

AI-accelerated features, with smoother graphics

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 comes powered by an intelligent new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, which combines the capabilities of a faster Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) and a newly added Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The advanced Intel NPU delivers next-level smart AI performance for more speed, greater accuracy and power efficiency as you go about multitasking on this powerful device. These specs make it the ideal laptop for those working on heavy workloads and demanding timelines. The outstanding AI capabilities of the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 allow you to integrate AI into your daily workflow, which promises to take your productivity to the next level. This function can convert your prompts into actions – you can use AI to transform a simple text prompt or rough sketch into stunning images in a matter of seconds.

Outlasting battery with enhanced portability

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is a great option for those who like to be out and about with their laptops – it is one of the lightest books available in the market at a weight of under 1.7 kg and sports a versatile 2-in-1 convertible design. But, a portable device also needs the backing of a great battery that lasts through long hours of out-of-office use. The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 delivers on that count as well and it is designed with an all-day battery. If you need some extra battery on heavy workload days, you can power back this amazing device with up to 35 per cent battery in just 30 minutes.

You can connect your Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 as a second screen and work on two devices at the same time.

Get additional display with second screen

For those whose day flow is spilling out of one workstation, you can connect your Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 as a second screen and work on two devices at the same time. You can also use the keypad and mouse pad of the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 to work on your other device. The screen offers a true-to-life viewing experience enabled by a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with super smooth refresh rates of up to 120 Hz and reduced blue light emissions for eye comfort. It also comes with Samsung’s revolutionary Vision Booster feature, which is by an Intelligent Outdoor Algorithm that ensures a crystal-clear viewing experience, even in the brightest of spaces.

Struggling to transfer a video call link from your smartphone to PC will be a thing of the past with the new Galaxy Book4 Pro 360.

Seamless Phone-PC integration

Struggling to transfer a video call link from your smartphone to PC will be a thing of the past with the new Galaxy Book4 Pro 360. All you need to do is set up a wireless connection between the two and you are all set for seamless access. You could also use Multi Control to drag and drop or copy and paste text, images, and files between devices with ease or use Video Editor for Galaxy Book, Phone, and Tab to work in tandem between different Galaxy devices to make simple edits on the phone, then continue detailed editing on your new Galaxy Book4.

To sum up, the new Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is an exceptional device for those who like to live their life in the fast lane and get things done as they go along. Its innovative features make this laptop an ideal fit for those looking for a high performance device that can improve everyday experiences with ease. Visit a Samsung dealership near you or the Samsung online store to find out more.

