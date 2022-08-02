Why use CRED to pay credit card bills?

Using a credit card to make purchases is easy-breezy but tracking these payments can be exhausting even for the pros. A simple slip can cost you heavily in terms of penalties and interests, or even a dip in your overall credit score. And, for those of us holding more than one credit cards, managing multiple bill payments becomes even more complex as you try to keep tab of various deadlines each month.

But, if you are among the 9 million people who use the CRED app to pay your credit card bills, payments become seamless and easy to make. That said, as a members-only community, CRED is more than just a gateway for payments. As a CRED member, you get to leverage tech-driven interventions like alerts and reminders to manage money and credit better.

Read on to know what you stand to gain if you pay your credit card payments on CRED.

Pay your bills on time, every month

Did you know that an integral part of taking control of your finances involves driving down debt by paying your bills on time? Each time you default on a credit card bill, you need to pay interest on the amount due, which is an unnecessary addition to your expenses. Further, a strong record of timely payments can raise your credit score and improve interest rates. Activating payment alerts or auto-debit for tools like credit cards is a sure-shot way to ensure that your monthly payments go on time every month. CRED members have it easy as the app offers timely notifications that nudge you into making better financial decisions.

Identify errors for timely redressal

Credit card statements often contain errors that can get overlooked if the statement is not analyzed properly at the end of each billing cycle. To maintain a healthy credit profile and good credit score, it is essential to identify and rectify errors in your credit report. Tools like CRED Protect and Smart Statements (if activated) can help members keep track of every single nuance of the credit card bill payment journey. This AI-backed system offers due date reminders, insights on spending patterns and other card usage statistics. It can also identify any hidden charges and suspicious transactions – alerting members to raise disputes in order to get them corrected.

Leverage deals and offers to spend wiser

From freebies, and discounts to instant cashbacks, one of the other big advantages of credit card usage is the deals that you can avail on spends each time you use a card to make purchases. But, here, swiping the right credit card is important as the deals that come up are limited only to certain credit cards and run for limited time durations. In such cases, you can use CRED to manage your credit cards, determine which ones to use for particular purchases, and find the best deals and rewards available. With a plethora of offers, deals and discounts made available to consumers across platforms, tracking these deals can help optimize spends, leading to additional savings.

Pay multiple bills from one platform

This is perhaps the number one convenience that CRED offers. Imagine how cumbersome it is to log into multiple platforms to track and pay utility bills, Education fees, rent, and other such fixed monthly expenses. With CRED Max, you now have the option to pay more than just your credit card bills on CRED. Use your credit cards to make monthly recurring payments for rent, utility, education fees, insurance premiums, phone bills and subscriptions, etc. You can benefit from using credit for these purchases- through additional liquidity, more reward points, deals, exclusive access to products & services and much more.

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.