Why you should still buy a house in times of increasing interest rates?

Buying your own house is an important milestone in one’s life stage cycle. To attain this milestone, one needs to have both monetary robustness and future earnings visibility to provision this critical yet fundamental investment. In procuring this substantial financial acquisition of a dream life asset, it is natural to be apprehensive about making a high ticket miscalculation. It is in this context one needs to scrutinize whether with rising inflation and the subsequent interest rate hike already raising cost of living, is it really viable and the right time for home buyers to go ahead with their purchase? And if, they do delay their home buying decision, do they run the risk of higher property prices later?

While inflation does have a wide ranging impact on the economy, we will restrict ourselves to understand its repercussions to two major constituents of significance to a homebuyer viz., interest rates and savings. Interest rates, because majority of home buyers fund a substantial portion of their home acquisition cost through a long-term mortgage. Savings are an important determinant in buying a house because often, more times than not, potential home buyers need to supplement their mortgage with a certain amount of cash upfront which most of the times comes from their accumulated savings.

Interest rates

Starting with the interest rates, the 40 basis point increase in the repo rate in an unscheduled meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Monetary Policy Committee on May 4, 2022 caught everyone unawares. It explained this by positioning this move as an effort to tamp down rising inflation in the country. The inflation rate was much above than the targeted inflation band of 2-6% of RBI for the fourth month in a row. with wholesale price inflation hovering at a record 15.08 per cent and retail inflation poised at an eight year high of 7.79 per cent at the end of April 2022 prompting the MPC move to hike the rates. This was the first time RBI hiked its rate in the past four years and the first rate move in the past two years indicating its resolve to tame or manage inflation.

With no end nor any apparent relaxation of inflation in sight, experts tracking the Indian economy are of unanimous opinion that this rate hike by RBI is not a one-off move and there will be slew of rate hikes by RBI on a periodic basis going forward either at its quarterly MPC meetings or ad hoc as the May 4 move indicated. HSBC Global Research, one of the leading investment banks tracking the Indian economy, predicts that the inflation in FY23 will be higher than the RBI stipulated band at 6.8%. This HSBC expects will lead on to culminate at with repo rate at 6% by June 2023 assuming an inflation forecast of 5.5% for FY24 and further predicts that the RBI will increase the Cash Reserve Ratio will be hiked by 50bp more by end-September, taking it to 5%.

Savings

A high rate of inflation affects the savings too as their value reduces with the time. Taking the present inflation rate of almost 8% and assuming a saving interest rate of 4%, one’s saving is depreciated at 4% per year. This means that the buying power of your money has reduced by 4%. So a higher inflation means that ₹five lakh you had saved as 5% of your home cost as your down payment for your dream house is no longer sufficient and you have to delay your home purchase. The longer you wait, the further erosion of the purchase power of your money. Inflation not only plays havoc with individuals but also with Governments. For e.g. India has seen a severe reduction in its foreign exchange reserves to less than US$ 600 billion mainly due to high cost of crude due to the global inflation.

With the prevailing uncertainty around the end or levelling of inflation, one can safely assume the interest rates are not going to come down in a hurry and will only rise in the near to short term future. In terms of savings too, the risk of value erosion is real and there is a genuine fear of it hastening up. The best and safe option for a home buyer in these circumstances is to commit now to buying a house now while the interest rates are still peaking and before the value of their savings tumbles further.In this situation, the home buyer is well advised to buy the dream house now before the interest rates peak.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.