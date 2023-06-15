Why Your CIBIL Score Matters: Importance and Benefits

Have you ever wondered how lenders decide whether to approve your credit application? Well, it all comes down to something called your CIBIL Score. This three-digit number holds great sway in the financial world because it represents your reputation as a borrower. Understanding and improving your CIBIL Score is both more important and easier than you think. So, let’s dive in and explore why your CIBIL Score matters and the incredible benefits it can bring you!

Importance of CIBIL Score

Your CIBIL Score is like a grade that showcases how responsible you’ve been with your financial commitments. It ranges from 300 to 900, and the closer your score is to 900, the better your creditworthiness. Various factors like your credit history and payment patterns are used to calculate this score, and lenders rely on it to decide whether they should approve your credit application and on what terms. That’s right, your credit score also influences the interest rates and loan terms you’ll get. A score of 750+ can unlock lower interest rates and favourable terms, saving you money in the longer run. However, a low score brands you as a risky borrower and can make borrowing more expensive for you.

Benefits of maintaining a good CIBIL Score

Now that we’ve established its importance, let’s talk about the exciting perks of having a good CIBIL Score:

Improved borrowing capacity: A solid CIBIL Score expands your borrowing capacity. Lenders feel confident in lending you higher amounts and will likely approve higher credit limits. This ensures you greater financial freedom to fulfil your dreams and aspirations.

Lower interest rates: A good credit score can work wonders for your interest rates. Since lenders see you've been a reliable borrower, they reward you with lower interest rates. This means you'll save money on monthly payments, enabling you to achieve your financial goals faster.

Faster loan approvals: Time is precious, and an impressive CIBIL Score is a time-saver. Lenders are eager to approve your applications for credit, so the process becomes smoother and faster. This means less hassle and more time to focus on achieving your financial goals.

Tips for boosting and maintaining your CIBIL Score

Keeping your CIBIL Score in excellent shape is actually not that difficult. Here are some simple, practical tips to help you along the way:

1. Pay your bills and debts on time: Your financial reputation is greatly impacted by your punctuality in settling your dues. Setting reminders or automating payments is a surefire way to always meet your deadlines.

2. Don’t max out your credit cards: Avoid using more than 30% of your available credit limit. This shows you’re not overly dependent on credit and can responsibly manage your finances.

3. Monitor your credit report: Your credit report is like your financial mirror. You want to keep an eye on it regularly to make sure it accurately reflects your credit behaviours. Immediately dispute any errors or discrepancies with the credit bureau and get them rectified.

4. Maintain a healthy credit mix: It’s like having a well-balanced diet for your financial portfolio, with a mix of credit cards and secured and collateral-free loans. Handling diverse credit types responsibly can impress lenders and boost your score.

5. Don’t apply for credit you don’t need: Too many hard credit enquiries within a short time raises concern among lenders. Minimise unnecessary credit enquiries to avoid appearing credit-hungry and incapable of handling your finances.

6. Avoid closing old credit accounts: Keeping old credit accounts in good standing by using them occasionally is advisable. It helps keep your credit utilisation ratio low and extends the length of your credit history, positively influencing your CIBIL Score.

How can Bajaj Finance Credit Pass help?

Everyone needs a little help every now and then. Bajaj Finance Credit Pass is your go-to place for everything credit-related. Its real-time dashboard not only gives you a total overview of all your credit accounts, but also helps you track the factors that influence your credit score. The credit health report and monthly CIBIL Score checks allow you to keep a close eye on your financial well-being, and pivot as required to maintain it. Interactive tools like the Credit Score Simulator and EMI Calculator help you make informed financial decisions by outlining the potential impact of your choices so you can plan better.

Still on the fence? You can enjoy unlimited access to all these features and more for free for the first 12 months!

Remember, your CIBIL Score is not just a number. It has a far-reaching impact on your financial journey. Nurture it with patience and responsible credit habits to pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.

