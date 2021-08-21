Will Alia Bhatt Flip or Fold? Watch her fun unboxing video to find out!

“It’s time to unfold your world. Will you Flip or Fold? We can’t wait to find out!” This is the message on the surprise ‘black’ package delivered to Bollywood Actor and youth icon Alia Bhatt by a drone from Samsung. What could be in it?

Dressed in a vibrant coral jumpsuit, Alia is visibly excited to unbox her new present. But this is not your regular unboxing video. The special delivery leaves Alia split! Alia Bhatt with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Alia Bhatt with Galaxy Z Flip3 are the two Alias that we have never seen before. And both of them are trying to decide which Galaxy Foldable is a better pick!

“The screen is bigger than my face,” Alia quips about Galaxy Z Fold3, as she tries to find the phone camera. When she realizes the camera is hidden thanks to the under display camera feature, she exclaims ‘That’s so cool yaa!’ With the first S Pen on a foldable smartphone, Alia multi-tasks with ease while watching videos.

Alia with Galaxy Z Flip3 on the other hand uses the compact foldable to take #HandsFreeSelfies in her own unique style. The Galaxy Z Flip3 easily fits into her pocket and she plays music directly from its large cover screen, leading to a fun dance scene.

The actress is shown with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and is unable to choose between them









In the war of smart phones, the powerful new offerings from Samsung have set new benchmarks for smart phone design and technology as they promise to unfold for you an experience like never before. And, it seems like the actor has run a little test for the phones, in which both Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 have emerged as winners!

“I have done a small test run with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 and I feel they live up to every promise that the brand has made. Samsung’s new foldable phones look sleek and come in interesting colour options. I love the camera and the large cover screen, and also the fact that these foldable phones are very compact and portable. As for technology, it is truly cutting edge at the same time very user friendly and easy to navigate through,” Alia said.

The unboxing video ends with Alia asking you what’s your pick! “I’m confused – should I Flip or should I Fold? Ok! I can’t decide but maybe you can tell me, will you Flip or Fold?”

