Will Big Eyes Coin Continue Gaining while Ripple And Stellar Fluctuating

This year was a challenging start for the cryptocurrency industry. Yet, multiple new crypto projects have surfaced within the market. One of these includesBig Eyes Coin (BIG). As you all know, the crypto niche is under a great deal of pressure. This is all because of factors like rising inflation rates, the Ukraine-Russian conflict, and the post-pandemic crisis, which have made the market highly unstable. As a result, many successful projects like Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM), and others have been trading in the red now and then. Thus, the masses are confused while selecting the best suitable crypto token at the moment. If you are looking forward to buying cheap and innovative tokens, you should give Big Eyes Coin (BIG) a read. So let's dive in to learn about these three tokens in detail.

What is Ripple (XRP)?

Ripple (XRP) is the native crypto token of the Ripple exchange and remittance system. It was initiated back in 2018 and emerged as a digital payment token. As of now, it ranks in the top 10 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. XRP is also a governance token that empowers the user community and enables them to grow. Currently, it values at a price of less than $0.5, where the all-time high price of the token is $3.84 per token.

What is Stellar (XLM)?

Like Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency where users can trade and exchange different types of currencies. The XLM token was designed by the Stellar Development Foundation in 2014. Since then, it has been a popular project among crypto enthusiasts. However, due to the recent crypto market crash, the token is highly volatile and unable to sustain its value in the market. The XLM is frequently fluctuating in the past 5-6 months. At the time of writing this article, the XLM token ranks in the top 30 cryptocurrencies in the list of CoinMarketCap. Here, each token is of a price less than $0.2.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): One of the anticipated meme coins of 2022

Through BIG, users will be able to make transactions, buy Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and avail of other planned features.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency that is currently hyped among crypto enthusiasts. It aims to bring a revolution in the meme coin niche and rise as a future Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). It is a community-based token that deploys decentralized Finance (DeFi) within the ecosystem. Through BIG, users will be able to make transactions, buy Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and avail of other planned features.

Presale and tokenomics

The total supply of BIG tokens is 200 billion (200,000,000,000). Out of these, 80% will be available at the official launch of the project. Along with that, 5% is allocated to the charity wallet. This charity wallet will preserve the oceans and marine life. Those who are interested in buying the BIG tokens at a low price, can avail the opportunity of purchasing them in the presale season. The project is currently in the 6th stage of presale and has accumulated $9.25 million till yet.

To get your tokens, you first need to install a crypto wallet and connect it to the device. Then, either select ETH or BNB to pay for the purchase. Finally, wait for the presale to end to claim your tokens. BIG is a governance token of the Big Eyes ecosystem that empowers users and token holders by giving them voting rights. Along with that, the team plans to organize such events that will help the user community to connect and grow well in the future.

To claim the bonus tokens, just use the code:BUYEYES306

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale:https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website:https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.