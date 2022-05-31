Will Mountanaz Become a Coin as Big as IOTA and Ethereum?

People are making a fortune investing in them, and there's still plenty of room for growth. So which cryptos should you be watching? Mountanaz (MNAZ) is one to watch! It's already up in value by leaps and bounds, and some experts are predicting that it could become as big as IOTA (MIOTA) or Ethereum (ETH). If you're looking for crypto with serious potential, MNAZ is worth checking out!

Mountanaz (MNAZ)

Banks and regulators manage traditional financial services. However, the problems related to these services are increasing day by day. Expensive brokers delayed transactions, and access problems became common. Cryptocurrency technologies and decentralized financial institutions (DeFi) offer an effective mechanism to get off these problems and get off to a quick start. Mountanaz (MNAZ) aims to enable people to enjoy the benefits of DeFi.

Mountanaz is a public blockchain. The MNAZ token is the primary local asset of the ecosystem. Mountanaz users can borrow crypto assets and lend them the same. Users who lend their crypto coins earn a certain interest. In other words, the project is a DeFi Protocol that all investors can receive and give loans.

From the past to the present, the masses have never controlled how financial systems work. However, all stakeholders on this platform have a say in what is going on in the ecosystem. Users can make suggestions as they wish and participate in various polls. Initially, the development team will first drive the project towards long-term viability. All users will then take an active role in the development of the platform once they are sure that the community is strong enough to continue independently.

According to the project's roadmap, its goals for the 2nd Quarter of 2022 include completing the test net and increasing brand awareness. As we approach the end of 2022, it plans to improve the loan protocol and be listed on major exchanges. In the final stage, Mountanaz (MNAZ) beta launch will be launched and studies on partnership agreements will be carried out.

IOTA (MIOTA)

The complex structure and architecture of IOTA (MIOTA) create disadvantages for users. It is also not resistant to attacks. There are comments that even if IoT machines are hacked or just a power outage will reduce the price of MIOTA. In addition, the fact that the current price of IOTA (MIOTA) is constantly changing continues to be a factor that spreads a crisis of confidence.

The price of IOTA is closely related to the trend of Bitcoin (BTC). If the Bitcoin trend is positive, IOTA should also rise. Conversely, decreases in BTC/USD cause altcoin IOTA to drop in value as well. Therefore, IOTA (MIOTA) investors pay constant attention to Bitcoin's valuation.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts, which are applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of fraud or third-party interference. Ethereum is a public blockchain-based platform that utilizes the Ethash algorithm. It was launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin. ETH has the second-largest market cap after Bitcoin.

Ethereum (ETH) enables developers to build decentralised applications (dApps) on its platform. A dApp is an application that runs on a decentralised network. Ethereum’s blockchain stores the state of each DApp, which has its cryptographic seal or "address." This allows developers to create dApps that are resistant to censorship, fraud, and third-party interference. Ethereum’s dominant feature is its smart contract functionality.

Conclusion

While it is impossible to say for certain whether Mountanaz (MNAZ) will become a coin as big as IOTA (MIOTA) and Ethereum (ETH), the currency does have a lot of potential. Do your research before investing, but it seems like a good idea to keep an eye on this up-and-coming cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.