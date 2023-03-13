Will RenQ Finance RENQ match the market cap of Polkadot DOT? Experts feel yes

New Delhi (India), March 13: Due to its distinct features and cutting-edge technology, RenQ Finance (RENQ) has been gaining popularity in the cryptocurrency industry. The platform aims to create a cross-chain network for exchanging assets, connecting isolated blockchains on the DeFi space. This has the potential to offer faster, cheaper, and more accessible liquidity sources compared to traditional platforms like Polkadot (DOT).

RENQ has the potential to match the market cap of Polkadot shortly, given its unique approach to DeFi and its growing community support.

Polkadot Market Cap and Price Analysis

The first completely shardedblockchain is called Polkadot. The blockchain Enables specialized blockchains to speak with one another in a safe, trust-free setting and facilitates scaling.

The Polkadot system comprises a single, decentralized, open network dubbed the relay chain communicating with several parallel external networks. At a high level, para chains are users of the conduit chain, which offers security services, such as encrypted transmission, to these clients. The relay chain's only duty is to serve that goal; para chains are the organizations that provide application-level functionality, such as cryptocurrency.

The current Polkadot price is USD 5.64 with a USD 5.78K 24-hour trading volume. Our DOT pricing is precisely and immediately updated in the table above. The cost of DOT is up 0.66% from the previous hour and down -3.55% from yesterday. The current market capitalization, calculated by dividing the total number of coins by the exchange rate, is USD 0.06. DOT has a maximum supply of 1.29 billion coins, with 1.21 billion in circulation.

The Polkadot project has had two ICOs. October 2017 for the first and July 2020 for the second. The price was $0.29 during the initial ICO, and 2.24 million tokens were available. 342,080 DOT tokens were sold for $1.25 during the second ICO. The transactions combined with raising almost $200 million.

On November 6, 2017, ten days after the initial token sale concluded, the project was compromised via a smart contract vulnerability. About 66% of the ETH funds in a Parity wallet were frozen. Notwithstanding this setback, the project continued to proceed.

Experts Predict RENQ's Market Cap Will Match Polkadot (DOT)

RenQ Finance (RENQ) has been making headlines in the cryptocurrency market due to its unique features and innovative technology. Experts predict that RENQ's market cap will soon match Polkadot (DOT), primarily due to its superior features that could lead to an increased market cap.

One of RENQ's most significant features is its ability to establish a cross-chain network for exchanging assets, connecting isolated blockchains on the DeFi space. By doing so, RENQ aims to offer faster, cheaper, and more accessible liquidity sources than traditional platforms like Polkadot (DOT). This feature will allow RENQ to cater to a wider user base, potentially increasing its market cap.

Another factor that could lead to RENQ's increased market cap is its unique approach to DeFi. RENQ's ability to integrate distinct chains with unique DeFi protocols promotes interoperability and scalability, which has challenged the DeFiecosystem. This integration provides a robust support system for the DeFi ecosystem, allowing for a comprehensive solution that caters to all types of traders, from novices to seasoned professionals.

Furthermore, RENQ's community-driven approach prioritizes and integrates all active community members. This makes it a more open and cooperative platform since users can interact and engage with designers and other concerned citizens. This approach could lead to increased community support and a higher market cap for RENQ.

Don't miss out on investing in RenQ Finance (RENQ) presale. Currently, in its second stage, RENQ is trading at $0.025, with seven more stages before launching at $0.055. RenQ Finance (RENQ) will shake up DeFi, and the RENQ price is expected to soar to $1.5 by the end of 2023, a 75x return on investment for early investors. Market analysts predict gains to increase by over 1000x during the 2024 market rally. RenQ Finance (RENQ) presale prices are a bargain, so invest now for profitable returns in 2023. RenQ Finance (RENQ) has already raised over 2 million in the presale!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.