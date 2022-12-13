Will The Big Eyes Coin Be Your Next 10x Meme Coin?

Since the coin market crash, some crypto users have strictly cut off their ties with the market. In contrast, others need clarification on which option to go with. With 2023 just around the corner, many users are optimistic about the market's revival and want themselves back in the game. Are you on the same boat and wondering where to go? Then go through this write-up providing information about two existing lead cryptocurrencies, Cronos (CRO) and OKB (OKB), and a new project, i.e., Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

What Is Cronos (CRO)?

Cronos (CRO) is an open-source blockchain fashioned to speed up the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies globally. Launched by Crypto.com the platform is concentrated on promoting the benefits of having cryptocurrency. CRO is focused on data security, protecting user identity, and giving users control of their money. It is the first blockchain network operating with Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems. CRO supports DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse. Additionally, CRO aims to scale the Web3 community by providing a platform where developers can port apps and cryptocurrencies from other chains with low cost and high throughput.

One Special Feature Of Cronos (CRO)

CRO holders can stake their tokens on the Crypto.com Chain to act as a validator and earn money for processing transactions on the platform. Moreover, CRO coins can be used to settle the processing fees of transactions on the Cronos Chain.

What Is OKB (OKB)?

OKB (OKB) is a crypto token released by the OKEx - OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange. OK exchange is one of the widely used crypto exchanges and presently ranks third for liquidity, fourth for trading volume, and offers a variety of trading pairs. OKB is the utility token that empowers OKEx. It enables users to enjoy the crypto exchange's unique features. OKB is also used for calculating and paying trading fees, allowing users to vote and control the platform. It is also used to reward users for holding and staking the token.

One Special Feature Of OKB

The OKB token has an essential role in the OKEx ecosystem. The exchange has two categories of users: VIP and regular. VIP users receive a level according to their trading volume. In contrast, regular users are given a level according to their number of OKBs. Moreover, the commissions are updated every other day, and users are offered discounts depending on their level.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

BIG Plans To Clean Our Oceans

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new and exciting meme coin; the cute cat-themed token satisfies both criteria of an ideal ecosystem as it is fun and has utility. BIG is not just about money; despite aiming to bring wealth into the DeFi space for its community, it also plans several charities to save the earth's ecology. BIG will soon be available on UniSwap and release a collection of NFTs (the NFT Sushi Crew) to support and propel the project.

The project has announced to donate 5% of its total supply to clean our oceans. BIG plans to fund avant-garde research to develop accessible and modern ideas. BIG will also host a top-notch development project centered on coming up with cutting-edge technology for collecting waste from our oceans. The result with which the BIG team will come up shall be available to sea-faring vessels around the globe—assisting them to reduce their environmental impacts and helping them focus on more sustainability areas.

Buying Guide For BIG Tokens

The cat-inspired meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the seventh stage of its presale. The number of BIG tokens is decreasing rapidly, with only 6.11B left at a low price of $3181.82 BIG for every USDT. Grab your pile of BIG by visiting its presale page before the prices increase. Although Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is in its pre-launch stages, the coin has already gained much public attention. When there appears to be a challenging time for Cronos (CRO) and OKB (OKB), this rapidly growing crypto has its buzz due to its attractive goals and innovative projects.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

