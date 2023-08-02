Will Tradecurve Surpass Shiba Inu and Aave (AAVE) In Profits?

The volatile world of cryptocurrencies continually presents new potential winners. The current spotlight is on Tradecurve (TCRV), a rising player that market experts believe could surpass the profits of well-known cryptos like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Aave (AAVE). With a 150% gain during the presale phase, are these experts onto something? Let's find out.

Tradecurve Promises 5,000% Returns, Outshining Shiba Inu and Aave

In comparison, Tradecurve investors seek potentially higher returns in comparison to Shiba Inu and Aave. The TCRV token, the native digital asset of Tradecurve (TCRV), has experienced an impressive 100% price surge amid its ongoing presale. This significant upswing has triggered an investment rush as market participants aim to secure TCRV tokens before the impending price hike expected in phase 6 of the presale.

As a pioneer in the online trading space, Tradecurve is revolutionizing the landscape with its innovative hybrid exchange. The platform's ambition is to empower users with the flexibility to trade a broad spectrum of assets, including equities, digital currencies, commodities, and fiat currencies, all from one single anonymous account.

A distinctive feature of Tradecurve is its streamlined onboarding process. The platform eschews time-consuming KYC/AML procedures, requiring merely an email registration and a connected DeFi wallet for users to start trading.

The TCRV token is an essential cog in the Tradecurve ecosystem, enabling users to benefit from a series of discounts, bonuses, and rewards. Beyond these incentives, TCRV also acts as the primary transaction medium within the Tradecurve platform.

In light of its high utility and its integral role in the successful operation of the Tradecurve platform, market analysts project significant potential for TCRV's price appreciation. As the innovative platform gains more visibility upon its launch on tier-1 exchanges, TCRV could potentially soar to a price of $1.00.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Launched in 2021 as part of the meme coin frenzy initiated by Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a dramatic fall from grace. Once reaching a peak of $0.00008845, Shiba Inu (SHIB) plummeted by 90% to a current value of $0.000008394.

Analysts note that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) fall seems to be accelerating after it fell under the crucial $0.00001000 support zone. The meme market tends to reward holders during FOMO-driven bull markets, but as soon as the hype dies, so does the value of meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB).

As a result, Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are increasingly seeking out more resilient alternatives in bear markets, such as Tradecurve (TCRV). Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still likely to break out of this bear cycle, but the magnitude of Shiba Inu (SHIB)'s appreciation will likely fall short of Tradecurve (TCRV) which is gaining in value with each passing month.

Aave (AAVE): Assessing Its Recent Profitability

Aave (AAVE), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol, has gained significant popularity since its inception in January 2020. With its total value locked (TVL) sitting at $5.37 billion, Aave (AAVE) has cemented itself as a leader in the DeFi landscape.

However, Aave (AAVE)'s offerings are not as comprehensive as some newcomers, like Tradecurve. For instance, Aave (AAVE) is focused primarily on crypto lending and borrowing. On the other hand, Tradecurve is set to support trading across forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies from a single platform.

At present, Aave (AAVE) trades around $70. This indicates a notable 40% increase since the start of the year when it was priced at $50. Market analysts observe that Aave (AAVE) is moving within a descending triangle pattern. It is with a potential bullish breakout likely to push Aave (AAVE) toward the $100-120 mark.

