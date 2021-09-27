Will you Flip or Fold? Here’s why Alia should choose Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G!

Actor Alia Bhatt’s world is flippin’! A ‘surprise’ delivery has left her split and she can’t decide which phone out of Samsung’s all-new foldable series suits her style – the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

The actor has been spotted multiple times carrying the latest foldable with panache. She has even run a small test on the foldables and mentioned that “they lived up to every promise.” Here’s why she should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G as her daily driver.

From its unique color options to its refined finish, every aspect of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is crafted to match the taste of fashion-forward users. Together with a redesigned Cover Screen that’s both sleek looking and offers more usability, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G gives multiple ways for users to create a mobile experience that’s truly their own.

The compact Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, is a full-sized smartphone that folds to just 4.2 inches making it the perfect smartphone even for those ‘is it even there’ kind of pockets! She exclaims “I can’t believe they’ve managed to fold glass!”

The actress is surprised at how much one can get done on this new smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 totally changes the way we capture photos with #HandsFreeSelfies. Alia comfortably rests the smartphone in Flex Mode on the table without any tripod and poses for the shutters in a vibrant jumpsuit!

Alia loves this Flex mode that enables you to adjust the camera angle and just step back for selfies and videos! You can also use this to make video calls or take night shots as the phone steadily rests on the table.

The primary hinge of the Samsung Galaxy Z-series foldables is made of Armour Aluminium, which holds up even after lots of opening and folding.

Alia is also seen folding and unfolding the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in the video with ease. The main hinge is carved out from Armour Aluminium, which forms the backbone of the phone and makes sure it holds up even after lots of opening and folding.

It is also IPX8 rated water resistant, making it the first foldable phone to have such a feature. No wonder Alia Bhatt dares to pour a glass of water on her brand new smartphone to demonstrate this in the video!

The Main Screen is made of Samsung Ultra Thin Glass - the biggest leap in foldable display technology. With the addition of a panel layer and protective film, it is 80 percent more durable and can withstand up to 2,00,000 folds.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is all you'd want in a premium flagship smartphone. It is a strong reason for Alia to choose the revolutionary foldable as her daily driver.