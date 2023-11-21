Windows of application for XAT 2024 closing soon; registration ends on 30th November 2023

India, 21st November 2023: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), a prestigious national-level MBA entrance exam, has announced that the last date of registrations for XAT 2024 will be 30th November 2023. With the registration deadline for XAT 2024 drawing near, management aspirants are strongly encouraged to complete their registrations online at www.xatonline.in for the forthcoming examination. XAT 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

"XAT transcends traditional examinations; it's a thoughtfully structured evaluation that rewards those committed to thorough groundwork. Our commitment lies in nurturing candidates with the expertise and insights crucial for excelling in the dynamic realm of management. With a network of more than 160+ XAMI and XAT Associate colleges valuing XAT scores, the landscape of opportunities is vast and multifaceted”, highlighted Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor of XAT 2024.

Candidates interested in XAT 2024 can complete their registration at the official website. The registration fee for XAT 2024 is set at Rs. 2100/-. However, candidates applying for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. The entrance examination score is recognized by over 160+ management institutes nationwide, solidifying its position as a coveted gateway for students aspiring to pursue management education at esteemed institutions. Aspirants are encouraged to complete their registrations within the designated time frame to avoid any last-minute complications.

XAT 2024 serves as a platform for talented individuals to demonstrate their aptitude, logical reasoning, language proficiency, and decision-making capabilities. By providing a level playing field, XAT aims to identify candidates with the potential to excel in the world of business and management.

For over seven decades, XLRI has been conducting this national level test diligently to identify the most suitable candidates for management education. As the oldest competitive examination in India, XAT has consistently evolved to adopt cutting-edge testing methodologies. Encompassing a multidimensional testing framework, XAT is meticulously designed to meaningfully evaluate candidates' aptitude for future business success. This steadfast commitment to excellence and adaptability has firmly established XAT as an enduring benchmark in the domain of management entrance examinations.

XAT 2024 is slated to take place across numerous cities in India, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates. The test centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and many more, spanning a total of 80+ cities. This extensive reach underscores XAT's dedication to providing equal opportunities for aspiring management professionals nationwide.

In conclusion, XAT 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring management professionals to embark on a transformative journey towards success. With registrations now open, candidates can take the first step towards a promising management career by registering online at www.xatonline.in.

