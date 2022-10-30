Winner’s say CRED pay days T20 World Cup 2022 rewards too good to be true

The festive season may be over but the party still continues for CRED members! As you watch the T20 World Cup 2022 matches, CRED members who make their bill payments on CRED during the CRED pay days are winning exciting rewards, cashbacks and bumper jackpots! The exciting rewards include a BMW g310r bike and a true F1 experience in Dubai.

And, the wins have already begun! Manmohan Rathour hailing from Thane, Maharashtra won the Apple Suite and says, “I couldn’t believe it initially that I had won this amazing Apple Kit but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins & cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!”

Lucknow-based civil engineer Prabhakar Verma was totally elated when we won the first jackpot – an all-expense paid trip to Paris on October 23, 2022. “I couldn’t believe it initially because Paris is my dream destination but after getting confirmation I was overwhelmed, happy, and super excited. I usually win CRED coins and cashbacks, so winning this enormous gift package is a surprise for me. Thank you CRED team!” Verma said.

Winners Manmohan Rathour from Thane and Prabhakar Verma from Lucknow.

From October 22 to November 6, CRED members paying their bills stand to win exciting rewards. These include a rebate of up to 25 percent off on your first bill payment, a chance to get up to 30 per cent on Zepto, or a chance to win a 3 month Swiggy One membership. You also stand a chance to win Cleartrip vouchers worth ₹5,000 on flights and ₹7,500 on hotels, including premium hotels.

You are eligible to win rewards and jackpots by paying all kinds of bills including telecom bills (like mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, or DTH bills); payments for utilities such as electricity, water, gas; payment of rent for your home, office space or allied charges like maintenance, clubhouse fees, brokerage or token amounts paid to agents; fees for educational institutes (like colleges, schools or tuition); credit card bills or other necessary expenses (like insurance premiums, loan repayments or Fastag recharge).

On October 30, you can get to call a BMW g310r bike your own.

In addition, there are also jackpots for all occasions. On October 30, you can get to call a BMW g310r bike your own and on November 2, die hard F1 fans can win a true F1 experience in Dubai fans where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car. Your flight tickets and stay for the trip are also included in the jackpot prize. On October 6, you can win a chance to fly first class to an international destination.

Using CRED to make your bill payments is very simple. Just open the CRED app, click on the ‘Pay’ tab at the bottom of the screen and select any of your existing bills to pay or add a new biller. Just make your payment and enjoy the special festive rewards!

About CRED

