With a dual format option for the first time, Taish is an all new experiment in storytelling

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:31 IST

After witnessing a shift of new film releases from the big screen to OTT, ZEE5 brings to you an all-new experiment in the form of Taish, which has released on the virtual screen in two formats – a feature film as well as a six-episode web series. You can choose which format is right for you!

Talking about the rationale behind this multi-format approach, Director Bejoy Nambiar said, “In the last 5-6 years, we have seen a paradigm shift in the way audiences consume content. From short formats, to binge-worthy long formats, straight to digital film premieres, etc. As creators, we are also constantly navigating and adapting to these changes.”

“Consumers and viewing patterns are constantly evolving. We wanted to give them a choice to watch our content in the way that they would like to consume it. After giving it some thought and as a first of its kind initiative, Taish has found a different format both as a six part web series and film – each equally effective. Both, the film and the series premiered simultaneously on October 29. I am very grateful to my partners at ZEE5 who have given me the space and opportunity to present Taish in such a unique format,” Nambiar further added.

Taish is the story of rivalry between two desi families settled overseas – the suave and polished Kalras, who are celebrating the wedding of their younger son Krish (Ankur Rathee) to Mahi (Zoa Morani), and the Brars, who are brazen gang lords from South Hall led by Kuljinder (Abhimanyu Singh).

While the plot largely remains the same in both the formats, its treatment is very different. The feature film is for the impatient, who don’t have the forbearance to wait to see the mystery of the bloody plot unfold episode by episode. It is short and snappy at 143 minutes and brings forth the narrative in a simpler manner, focussing on the people involved in it. The web-series, on the other hand, has a non-linear narrative which moves back and forth in time and deploys different narrative devices to take the plot forward.

The first episode opens with a gritty scene depicting a violent fight between two young men in a bathroom of a London pub. There is blood, violence and they seek revenge, but not a single word is exchanged between them.

The background to this bloody episode is revealed to us over the rest of the episode, where we are transported into the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding set in London. A gun wielding young man, Pali Brar (Harshvardhan Rane) enters the wedding venue and threatens to shoot the groom.

At over 180 minutes of screen time, about 30 minutes per episode, the series is definitely longer and each episode ends on a cliff hanger, leaving you at the edge-of-the-seat.

Whether the longer version of the experiment yields better result or not is for us to find out! It is interesting to see how the same content and plot points can be tackled in such a different manner by two formats.

Taish celebrates the ‘angry young man’ and the three male leads – Rane, Sarbh and Samrat – are at the core of the plot. They fight at the slightest provocation and surely need sessions on anger management. But all three actors have played their part with elan as they portray their aggression, backed with action scenes and fist fights.

The angry young man is back to find favour with audiences. Whether you pick the film or the series, Taish won’t disappoint!