With a never-seen-before battery, Galaxy M51— the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’—slaughters competition

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:17 IST

A 7,000mAh battery with reverse charging—yes, you read that right! Samsung is leading the charge with industry-first innovations across price segments. The mammoth battery comes in the recently launched Galaxy M51 from the company.

The Galaxy M51 is the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’, as it single-handedly defeated Mo-B, the fluffy green monster of the M-series.

The phone was launched in India on September 10 at a starting price of Rs 24,999. Let’s take a deep dive into what it has to offer.

Design

The extraordinary feat from Samsung is that the Galaxy M51 is a sleek device despite the 7,000mAh battery. It is 9.5mm thin and weighs only 213g. The back panel is glasstic - high-quality premium plastic - and looks premium through and through, while the front has extremely thin bezels.

One neat design touch is that the fingerprint sensor has been embedded into the power button.

We bet you can’t even name one other smartphone that comes even close!

Display

Samsung has been known as the leader of smartphone displays in the industry for quite some time. With a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, there isn’t another smartphone outside of Samsung’s range that delivers such vivid and punchy colours.

The Galaxy M51’s display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, thereby making it narrow and tall. With thin bezels, you get an immersive experience. There is a selfie camera in the centre of the top of the screen.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and is scratch-proof. The displays in the Galaxy M series have been top-notch and the Galaxy M51 continues that legacy.

With great viewing angles and covering a whole spectrum of colours with NTSC Color Gamut (100-110%) and Contrast Ratio: 78960:1, the display on the Galaxy M51 is perfect for a wide array of activities—from watching movies to scrolling through your feeds on Facebook and Instagram.

All in all, the Galaxy M51 allows you an immersive experience like no other. There’s no other smartphone display as good as the Galaxy M51’s for binge-watching on playing videos games.

Processor

The Galaxy M51 features the Snapdragon 730G processor, a first for an M-Series device from Samsung. It’s definitely a mean processor. From running your favourite games to multitasking and even playing video games (along with the in-built Gamebooster feature), the processor on the Galaxy M51 makes it way more usable than a lot of its rivals.

The headline feature of the chipset is the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and an additional 15% graphics boost over Snapdragon 730 chipset. This brings a more powerful gaming experience. Couple the Snapdragon 730G with the graphic-intensive Adreno 618 GPU (with Game Booster), and all your high-intensive gaming needs are taken care of.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 730G offers AI via the Qualcomm AI Engine for more intuitive image capture and optimized performance.

The Snapdragon 730G allows you to game in True HDR - with extreme realism, rich graphics, and cinema-quality processing - for the first time in a 7 Series chipset. The Snapdragon 730G also features an improved display that better showcases 1 billion shades of colour.

The Snapdragon 730G chipset is built on an 8mm process and delivers extreme power efficiency in a tiny package.

Battery

Samsung is leading the charge against the competition. It was exactly a year ago when Samsung revolutionised the mid-range segment with the first smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery. Samsung, is back again, leaving its competitors behind with the world’s first smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M51.

This battery allows for an uninterrupted performance. Galaxy M51 users can experience a battery that can last over 2 days with moderate to heavy usage. To charge the 7,000mAh battery, Samsung has thrown in a 25W Type-C Super Fast Charger. With this, the Galaxy M51 can be fully charged in just 115 minutes!

The Galaxy M51 also lets you reverse charge another device with a Type-C to Type-C cable.

Quad camera

Want a mid-range smartphone with flagship camera features? The only smartphone that checks that box off is the Galaxy M51 with its Single Take feature.

The Galaxy M51 has a mean quad-camera set-up with a 64-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX 682 sensor), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor (for those portrait shots), and a 5-megapixel macro sensor for those close-up shots.

It’s not only the hardware that makes the quad-camera on the Galaxy M51 special, but also the software. The Galaxy M51 has an intelligent camera system thanks to some flagship features. Single Take, for instance, allows you to capture your favourite moments in 10 different photo and video modes—all with just a single click.

Besides Single Take, there is Super Slo-Mo mode, Hyperlapse mode, and a dedicated Night mode. The ultra-wide lens can be used to shoot panorama shots and also used in conjunction with the Night mode.

There’s also a Super Steady mode for the shake-free videos you’ve always wanted to take.

On the front is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s a great lens for all those selfies you’re taking daily. As a bonus, the Single Take feature is also available with the selfie shooter.

Security

The Fast Face Unlock allows you to unlock the smartphone in just 0.77 seconds.

As mentioned above, the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor can unlock in 0.21 seconds. In addition to the fingerprint sensor is the Fast Face Unlock, which can unlock the smartphone in just 0.77 seconds.

Furthermore, Samsung has promised up to three years of security updates with the Galaxy M51. That’s surely setting itself apart from the competition.

The Meanest Monster ever is available in an affordable package

The Galaxy M51 comes in two variants:

- 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 24,999

- 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 26,999

Both variants can be expanded to 512GB memory via a microSD card.

The Galaxy M51 is loaded with its quad-camera setup, blazing-fast Snapdragon 730G chipset, an immersive display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You cannot ask for a more well-rounded package in the industry. At a starting price of Rs 24,999, the Galaxy M51 is great value for money.

With the Galaxy M51, Samsung has hit the ball out of the park. The Galaxy M51 goes on sale from September 18 via Amazon and Samsung’s retail stores. There’s also a limited-period offer on purchases via Amazon between September 18 and September 20. Buyers will get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on purchases made through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

With a mid-range smartphone this feature-packed, there’s never been a better time to upgrade. Look no further than the ‘Meanest Monster Ever’, the Galaxy M51, from Samsung. With a class-leading display and a segment-beating quad-camera setup, the Galaxy M51 will be the perfect daily companion.