With Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik becomes the hottest wedding destination in the country

Nashik truly shines as an ideal wedding destination, thanks to its good connectivity, delightful weather and Nashik being the wine capital of India. It's often called the "California of India," showcasing its diverse charm and allure. With its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes of Sayadri hills, Nashik offers a breath-taking backdrop for couples seeking a truly memorable and picturesque wedding celebration. Adding to its charm is the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, a perfect venue for destination weddings.

Recently, Fashion Chronicles along with Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik celebrated the launch of “Wedding Whispers” with a dazzling star-studded two-day wedding show at the property. The event was a blend of creativity by six renowned designers and the presence of Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Mouni Roy, Shiv Thakare and others.

The two-day event also featured the unveiling of the 'Wedding Studio,' a specialized wedding consultation studio offering a comprehensive virtual tour encompassing all aspects of weddings. This unique studio provides live kitchen experiences for food tasting, highlighting the hotel's diverse culinary offerings.

Richa Chadha James Ferreira and Jatish Ghai walking the ramp

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik makes for the perfect wedding destination for several reasons. It boasts the city's largest ballroom space (8500 sq feet) and expansive lawns (51,000 sq. ft.) against the scenic Pandavleni hills backdrop. With 224 beautifully designed rooms, including 18 spacious suites, it's renowned for offering timeless settings to make weddings truly unforgettable. The hotel's architecture is also perfect for stunning pre-wedding photoshoots.

With separate venues available for each day's ceremony and an array of grand décor options, the hotel promises to curate an enchanting and personalized wedding experience for every bride and groom. The hotel also features an award-winning spa and salon, ensuring couples look and feel their best on their big day.

Jatish Ghai, General Manager with his team at the launch

On the culinary front, the hotel's team of gastronomic experts is ready to curate a delectable menu tailored to your preferences. Their customized menus catered to individual tastes, promising an exquisite culinary journey, be it an intimate cocktail reception or a lavish buffet dinner.

Understanding that every love story is unique, Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik is dedicated to tailoring weddings to individual preferences. Each couple is assigned a dedicated wedding expert and Chef, ensuring their special day unfolds seamlessly.

Godavari ballroom

'Wedding Whispers' at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Nashik is set to be an exclusive and unforgettable destination wedding experience, promising to bring dreams to life and celebrate love in a magical setting.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.