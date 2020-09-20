With spectacular features, OPPO F17 promises to be the one true trailblazer of the smartphone industry

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:22 IST

With a strong focus on R&D, OPPO has been at the forefront of innovation since the debut of its first smartphone. It is one of the leading smartphone brands in India, earning laurels for its cutting-edge products that have redefined the smartphone experience for consumers. Be it the design, display, fast charging or camera, OPPO has always infused its smartphones with the latest technology. This has empowered consumers to do so much more. OPPO’s commitment to provide consumers with smartphones that are not only innovative but also aesthetically stunning is best exemplified with its latest offering- the F17.

September 2, 2020, was a day unlike any other. In a never-seen-before virtual music launch, OPPO introduced the world to the F17 Pro and the F17. The launch featured enthralling performances from musical giants Harrdy Sandhu and Raftaar. The event itself was hosted by popular television actor Rithwik Dhanjani. All in all, it was a day that people will remember in the years to come.

The F-series is known for its trendsetting features and the OPPO F17 continues in that direction by delivering a premium experience. It has already taken the market by storm. With an industry-leading VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, an immersive Super AMOLED display, and an AI quad-camera set-up, this smartphone will surely rock your world. To sum it up, the F17 lets you flaunt your style. Here’s what makes it a gem of a smartphone.

An eye-catching design

Let’s start with the design. From the moment you lay your eyes on it, you know it’s a total stunner. Boasting an ultra-lightweight profile, it has a slimness of 7.45mm and weighs just 163g. The incredibly slim profile provides you with a comfortable grip. Hold it in the palm of your hand and you’ll see just how good the grip on the F17 can be. The F17 also sport 1.67mm ultra-thin bezels (created from laser-carving technology).

The smartphone has a leather pattern colour with a material finish that uses a leather-feel texture. Just like the F17 Pro, the rear body of the device boasts a matte finish. This means that the days of scratches and fingerprint smudges are long gone.

The 2.5D curved body gives it a simpler look and a flatter body. One-hand usage is a pleasure with the OPPO F17 Pro. The smartphone comes in three exciting shades- Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver. The Class Silver also comes with a laser-engraved monogram of OPPO. No matter which one you choose, you will be standing out in the crowd.

That’s not all, though. Flip the smartphone around and you’ll see just how luxurious the camera set-up looks. The quad-cameras are placed in a 2x2 array. Furthermore, to set it apart, the outer metal layer of the smartphone is inspired by luxury wrist watches.

30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0: Say goodbye to all your battery woes

A spectacular smartphone experience is incomplete without a powerful battery and fast charging solution. The F17 comes with a mammoth 4015 mAh battery that can easily last over a day on a single charge. And the industry-leading 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 ensures that the battery never runs out of juice.

The F17’s advanced charging solution gives you four hours of talk-time with just five-minute charging. OPPO has ensured that the F17’s flash charging technology runs in parallel with the on-the-go lifestyle of new-age millennials. The F17 can juice up to 27% with a 10-minute charge. That’s enough charge for an hour or more of your favourite shows on Amazon Prime or Netflix. The F17 charges 50% of the battery in 20 minutes. If you have 30 minutes, then the F17 gets charged up to 72%. To go from 0 to 100%, all you need are 56 minutes. And you’re go to go!

The OPPO F17 is equipped with multiple hardware and software charging safety protections. In addition, it also features five independent thermistors that automatically cut off the charging when the heating exceeds the safety range.

OPPO has also ensured that the F17’s battery remains optimized at all time. The smartphone comes with features aimed at battery enhancement, such as the Super Power Saving Mode and the Super Nighttime Mode.

The Super-Power Saving Mode can extend the battery life even when the it is as low as 5%. The OPPO F17’s standby time is rated at a stunning 17 hours! The Super Nighttime Standby mode learns your sleeping habits and creates a pattern wherein there is ultra-power saving optimization at night. It only utilizes 2% of the battery for an average eight hours of sleep time.

A top-notch display

The F17 features a 6.4” Super AMOLED Waterdrop full-screen display. With extremely thin bezels - measuring only 1.67mm - and a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio, it’s an absolute stunner. Whether you’re binge-watching, video chatting with friends on Zoom, or just playing your favourite games, the F17 guarantees an immersive viewing experience.

OPPO’s innovation does not stop at just providing you with the best features. The smartphone comes optimized for eye comfort as well. Thanks to the Moonlight Screen, your eyes will never get tired. It automatically sets your screen’s lowest brightness at 2 nits during 9 PM - 7 AM and 10 nits at other times. The screen adjusts with the users to provide enhanced visibility in bright environment while protecting the eyes in dim night-time environment.

AI Ultra-Wide Quad Camera

The AI ultra-wide quad-camera is the crowning glory of the F17. There’s the 16MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP retro camera. The 16MP main camera is accompanied by the AI Dazzle Color. This identifies the scene of the photo and restores the real details, brightness and colours—all with the help of the onboard AI technology.

With the F17, each photo you click are richer, brighter and sharper. It’s so simple to frame the perfect shot with the F17. Cooking an Insta-worthy plate of food? Check. Taking a selfies? Check. It can handle all these without breaking a sweat.

On the front of the smartphone is a 16MP selfie shooter. The selfie shooter comes with AI Beautification 2.0, which automatically removes blemishes and retains skin textures.

If you’re in a dimly lit environment, then just turn on the Front Night Mode and let the camera do the talking. All the rich details will remain intact.

The OPPO F17 also comes with Steady Video Mode that uses Electronic Image Stabilization for stable and clear video output.

In-display fingerprint scanner

The Super AMOLED display on the OPPO F17 boasts a fingerprint scanner that provides an added layer of security. Unlike fingerprint sensors that are on the back or on the rear, the in-display scanner on the F17 uses advanced optical coating technique for accurate recognition. It can easily differentiate between real human skin and fake fingerprints.

Get your hands on the OPPO F17 right now!

The F17 is now available for sale. You can purchase it at offline stores and on leading e-commerce websites. Along with the three unique shades, the smartphone is available in two memory combinations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The former is retailing at Rs 17,990 and the latter at Rs 19,990.

So, are you ready to own the trendsetter of 2020? You don’t want to be missing out on this one!