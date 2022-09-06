With unique artistry & regional wear, Fabpersona has best new collection

After enduring a Pandemic, the world faced catastrophic effects on the global economies. The damage was visible, with all primary and secondary businesses falling victim to such struggling times; people lost jobs and ended up empty-handed. Only a few creative minds took advantage of the time and used it to boom their businesses in the market. Prakrati Chaubey, the founder of Fabpersona, was going through the same conundrum when she incepted Fabpersona in 2019. What started as the business of handcrafted bed sheets turned into a successful company that sells traditional and ethnic wear. The brand now sells authentic regional women's wear of the finest quality and softest fabric, with a team of design connoisseurs who weave passionately and make artistic clothes for women.

Traditional clothes are not just about one’s fashion choices, but they also identify the culture of one’s nation. India is a diverse country that beholds many religions in itself, and all these religions have different traditional wear. Most popularly, India is still known for its regional silks and handmade suits. Fabpersona is bringing back the traditional pure Banarasi Unstitched Suits in its new arrival collection. The brand believes every Indian woman must have at least one Banarasi suit in their closet, and that's why they have initiated unique designer patterns of unstitched suits in vivid hues that all can love. It also has Banarasi Chanderi Suits which have 1000+ patterns in Kora, Organza, and Katan Silk Saree.

India's profound art and craft is losing its appeal in this fast fashion world. India has talented artisans and weavers who suffer from poverty today. Fabpersona is an initiative that takes care of people who live for art. The artisans who produce Fabpersona’s products have mastered weaving techniques over several years, taking after their ancestors who specialised in the same field. They weave with certified silk thread to make silk sarees and fabrics, so they never lose their elegance and lustre. Prakrati Chaubey said, “We aim to bring the traditions and richness of Indian textiles to the distant part of India. Fabpersona is trying to target 2000+ weavers in the upcoming years. We strive to infuse a dash of fabulousness in every woman's closet and ultimately into their personality.”

The founder of Fabpersona Prakrati Chaubey shared insights about enterprises that since the invention of the sewing machine, the rise in e-commercial fashion brands has always been at the forefront of innovation. According to some unknown sources, the fashion industry will be worth more than $5T by the decade's end, making it one of the world's largest industries. Hence, there is an anticipated annual growth rate of 12% to 14% for custom-made women's and men's apparel brands. With the cutthroat industry and this ever-growing competition, engraving one’s name in the fashion business is challenging. Hence, people's demand to develop, design, and produce quality products can significantly expand a business.

Fabpersona aims to preserve the various craftsmanship of India. The country’s ancestors also specialised in weaving so that the artisans could produce original designer products and earn from them. This ethnic ensemble shop has products exclusively available at affordable choice. The primary reasons behind launching the apparel brand Fabpersona was to strive for authentic traditional wear, to serve its customers with trust, and to provide them with the best quality products. A wide variety of certified and high-quality products can be found at Fabpersona, from sarees to unstitched suits. With the triumphant business, the brand has the trust of its clients has enabled us to continue to deliver happiness in the form of opulent textiles, whether for a wedding saree or a casual saree. Currently, the thriving brand is all ready to launch its line of Linen Sarees.

