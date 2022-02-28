With years of experience, BMP creates wonders!

February 28, 2022: Raghubir Singh, a name which has its own respect & identity in the events’ industry, is the managing director of the one of India's leading Wedding Planning company, BMP Weddings. Undoubtedly, the wedding industry is one of the booming industry these days & what makes BMP Weddings stand out is the years of experience in the field & a lot of success stories that the company has curated under the guidance of Mr. Raghubir Singh.

Began his journey as a struggling Bhangra choreographer, he has been consistent since then to ensure his journey towards today's successes. He made his first recognition on national television by becoming the winner of the famous dance show, Boogie Woogie in 1997. Following the success, started his own dance troop, BMP Fire which is till date one of the renowned dance groups featured in all big punjabi music & film awards on ETC, PTC Punjabi etc.

The first stepping stone for BMP (estd. On 15 October, 1989), was starting BMP Entertainment in 2003 which has worked with all the leading Bollywood & Punjabi Industry artists. It's a name that is well recognised for serving perfection to all its clients, the company has been a trendsetter in the Event industry for a long time.

BMP Weddings, the bespoke wedding planning company, was started in 2014 & has been receiving applause for making the wedding celebrations magical for the couples. The company has been in the industry for a long time now and has been growing with every wedding story they curate. From setting new trends, covering all details & creating unique personalised versions of weddings for every couple, the company is dedicated to curate mystical weddings.

“We believe in building relationships and earning people. Our motive is to make every event more than special for the ones it's been done for because wedding planning is no less than an art of design and geniality.” says Raghubir Singh, MD BMP Weddings.

Born out of passion, BMP Weddings is the answer to stress-free Wedding Planning. They believe that weddings are special and leave no stone unturned in making them your best memories. This luxury wedding planner's team brings the years of experience of more than 150 weddings executed nationally and internationally covering all popular & unpopular destinations in India & across the globe. They bring a fresh perspective and an innovative approach to the overall wedding event planning and management keeping in mind the traditional etiquettes of every culture.

From the best deal from venues, trending decor mood boards, dazzling entertainment elements, best choice of food caterers, widest variety of vendors, personalised wedding stationery to the minutest details of rituals, BMP Weddings is an all-rounder of the Weddings Industry.

BMP Weddings becomes the extended family of the celebrations they curate!