 Witness the Latest Summer Collection at Hi Life Exhibition 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Witness the Latest Summer Collection at Hi Life Exhibition 2024

brand stories
Published on Apr 21, 2024 10:47 AM IST

The Hi Life Exhibition takes place on the 19th, 20th and 21st April at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Style up your new look with a stunning range of designer wear, jewellery, bridal wear, fashion accessories & much more.
Style up your new look with a stunning range of designer wear, jewellery, bridal wear, fashion accessories & much more.
ByHT Brand Studio

Style up your spring summer look with the season's top haute couture fashion collections as India's benchmark fashion showcases Hi Life Exhibitions is back.

Make a cool fashion statement this summer with the newest fashion collections.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Style up your new look with a stunning range of designer wear, jewellery, bridal wear, fashion accessories & much more. Come, shop the trendsetting fashion collections. Be there on 19th, 20th and 21st April at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

This time around Hi Life, the fashion Exhibition is ready to sweep you off your feet with a collection that's inspired by the spring theme.
This time around Hi Life, the fashion Exhibition is ready to sweep you off your feet with a collection that's inspired by the spring theme.

Witness the latest spring summer collection by the trendsetting fashion showcase, Hi Life Exhibition. Fashion keeps changing every season but what remains constant is the flamboyance and charisma. Just like that, the Hi Life Exhibition comes back every season with a whole new style statement and a renewed aura.

This time around Hi Life, the fashion Exhibition is ready to sweep you off your feet with a collection that's inspired by the spring theme.

So be it gorgeous designer wear, wedding ensembles for the brides-to-be, ethnic designs for her bandwagon, to every day fashion apparels, accessories, jewellery and even fashion statements for your home. You will find the best for yourself and your home.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On