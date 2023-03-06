Witness the Royals Celebrate Holi in Udaipur

Udaipur has a unique charm and vibe to it. If you have been planning to visit Udaipur, now would be the best time to visit the place, as Holi, one of the most popular festivals in India, is just around the corner. This year in 2023, the festival of colours, Holi, occurs on March 8, and like every year, the city will celebrate it with great fanfare and pomp, displaying its rich cultural heritage and glorious royal past.

Holi in Udaipur is celebrated as Dhulandi, and the local celebration creates a colourful sight that gives you a wonderful experience. Amongst the festivities and the various parties and special events held throughout the city, the one that deserves a special mention is the royal celebration held at City Palace, where the royal family of Udaipur takes part in all preparations and functions.

Royal Holi Celebrations in Udaipur City Palace

If you are visiting Udaipur during Holi, the City Place should be your go-to destination to witness the grand celebrations. Like most places in India, the royal family of Udaipur hosts an imperial two-day Holi celebration in the palace. The festivities start with the lighting of the bonfire, known as the Holika Dahan, and the royal descendants take a round around the fire.

Before the bonfire is lit, it is beautifully decorated with flowers and rangoli. The best thing is the ritual is conducted out in the open within the palace premises, giving the locals and tourists a sneak peek into the royal family’s celebrations. Around the bonfire, the folk artists perform a traditional dance routine and sing folk songs, explaining the cultural and mythological importance of the ritual. The performance is eye-pleasing, and the experience of watching it is only enhanced by the colourful attire and the soothing music.

The burning of Holika Dahan is followed by a vibrant procession, where the royal family members sit on elephants, horses, and camels accentuated with ornate decorations. A music band accompanies the procession, and the tourists and on-lookers dance, sing and cheer for their beloved royal family. The procession starts from Shambhu Niwas Palace and ends at the Manek Chowk royal residence.

After the procession, the royal family hosts a grand feast. The menu includes a range of local delicacies, traditional Holi foods like Gujiyas and Matthi and beverages like Thandai and Bhang. Before calling it a night, a grand display of fireworks lights up the entire city. The royal Holi celebrations in Udaipur palace alone make Udaipur one of the best places to visit in Rajasthan during Holi.

The next day is all about colour-play. People make the most of the festival by applying colours on each other and playing with water balloons. People ducking and dodging the balloons and gulaal is a sight; you can see people all over the city’s alleys and streets drenched in colours and smiling from ear to ear. The joys of Holi festivities know no bounds in Udaipur.

Playing with homemade and organic colours

The people of Udaipur do not use any chemical-infused colours during Holi. They use natural colours, which the tribal women in the region make, and they are 100% organic. More importantly, they cause no harm to your skin. As per the local Government’s records, the state uses about 1100 kilos of natural colours made by the tribal women which is a source of livelihood for them.

Other places to celebrate Holi in Udaipur

Apart from witnessing and participating in the Holi celebrations at the City Palace, there are many other places to visit in Udaipur where the festival is celebrated with the same zeal and enthusiasm. The celebrations in the palace are all about traditions and rituals, but if you like to party, many resorts in Udaipur host private parties with DJs and latest music. The charges for such parties range from Rs. 200 to a few lakhs of rupees

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.