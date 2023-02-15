WIZYCOM ABACUSMASTER is backing us up; says WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS!!

India, 15th February 2023: Wizycom Nurture's mission is to spread the conviction in after-school learning through its many verticals, some of which include the world's best Abacus learning concept; AbacusMaster, spelling bee learning platform called "Spellbytes," international Olympiads, and much direct offline Abacus centers.

Abacusmaster carries forward with a strong purpose of empowering women with their AbacusMaster franchisee provisions, and this after-school learning program's offline accessibility contributes to its high efficacy. After receiving teacher training, female entrepreneurs can open physical centers in their communities.

Sruthi Mukundan- COO, Wizycom Nurture Group

The majority of homemakers find this AbacusMaster's low-investment, high-return approach to be convenient. AbacusMaster has currently created 1000+ physical centers, proving that these many women have been provided financial empowerment. The after-school learning modules and various Abacus tools provided by AbacusMaster are globally accepted and transcend national boundaries. They were able to establish their presence in more than 20 nations over the past year, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Greece, Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, Lesotho, Myanmar, the Philippines, and others. AbacusMaster is a constantly expanding entity with limitless aspirations with the hope to develop, while also fostering the development of all women worldwide.

AbacusMaster states that 90% of their franchisees are female entrepreneurs, whom they refer to as "Edupreneurs." Women find it easy to work from anywhere in the world because of the hybrid mode of teaching, provided by AbacusMaster. Each Franchisee receives individualized marketing and advertising support from AbacusMaster to help grow their business. Posters, flyers, brochures, and other marketing materials are all accessible within the Franchisee portal and can be downloaded and distributed for the same.

After-school learning portal of Wizycom showcasing all learning modules

Miss Sruthi Mukundan, the COO of Wizycom Nurture Private Limited, is a "woman with a vision", who makes sure every woman in the Wizycom family comes out on top. To achieve that, they provide unique and interactive learning portal and other after-school learning modules which makes AbacusMaster different from other Abacus institutes. Also, they offer study materials, teacher training, and constant support throughout the journey. These entrepreneurs at AbacusMaster have great potential and are making progress while running their businesses. The benefits of this business concept, where she establishes her own space and gets acknowledged rather than being unidentified, are numerous, which include; the convenience of having direct lessons, the availability of students on weekends, and the comfort of their own office making it easier for them.

Mr. Arjun Valiyaparambil, CEO and Founder, also who was previously a Senior IT Associate of IIM, Kozhikode, set the foundation for this unique enterprise. Mr. Arjun Valiyaparambil comments, "We typically find women having a definite edge over men in leadership, multitasking, emotional intelligence, and most significantly 'EMPATHY'. These are the core elements and abilities that our organization constantly seeks from its franchisees. An educated woman is a valuable asset to society, whether she chooses to work as an offline franchise owner or an online trainer." The most frequent aspiration of any woman nowadays is to be self-assured and independent, instead of merely being a homemaker doing unpaid labor.

“I am extremely grateful to Wizycom AbacusMaster for providing me with this fantastic Franchise opportunity, and also contended with the ongoing and top-notch backend assistance offered by team AbacusMaster”. -Vishnupriya, AbacusMaster Franchisee in Chennai. Being a housewife was never easy for Vishnupriya, but she is now one of Wizycom AbacusMaster's top 50 franchisees, working her way up to financial independence.

These smart and highly educated women frequently have career breaks. Most of our women populace hesitate before taking up the initial step towards pursuing a job, because of family obligations. Women's capacity for multitasking is frequently undervalued, and they usually focus on only one career trajectory. Due to relocation, many women tend to quit their jobs after marriage, while some others are forced to relocate when their men get transferred. But here women franchisees, in particular, find it convenient to teach sessions both online and offline, utilizing AbacusMaster’s unique learning portal in the comfort of their homes. The majority of women often launch these offline centers at their residences or nearby buildings. Most of the parents prefer Abacus classes near to them and finds the Abacus classes fees affordable. As a result, these aspiring business owners find teaching abacus to be a relatively simple process. Most of the female franchisees comment on their fantastic source of income and flexible schedules without necessitating the struggle to leave after their children and family. Female franchisees receive extensive support from Abacusmaster because of which they could overcome leadership challenges, thanks to their persistence and empathy.

At AbacusMaster, over 500 franchisees have been weaving their way to financial freedom globally. The story of women is the same across the globe, which is why AbacusMaster offers these prospective business owners full support in accomplishing their entrepreneurial dreams. Want to be an ‘EDUpreneur’? Who wouldn’t choose the best Abacus classes near to them! Abacus maths is easy to grasp, you are just a click away, @ www.abacusmaster.com

