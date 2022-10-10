Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards honoured women entrepreneurs of India

Mumbai: - QWEEN was started in early 2015 with an aim to create an online platform where women, especially women on a break, could upskill, network, and find suitable career opportunities. QWEEN along with MetKonnect and Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platform for Startups - TIIPS Incubation hosted an event "Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022" on Sunday, October 2nd 2022, at The Club - Andheri, Mumbai to encourage women entrepreneurs to inspire, aim higher and feel empowered. As an exclusive event for women, it also provided an opportunity to women to network, seek knowledge, and learn from each other.

This event witnessed participation of 200+ women entrepreneurs, 15+ Investors/VCs, 10 startups pitching for funding, and 20+ prominent personalities. The event was powered by GDCC Blockchain, supported by 1st India News, and co-sponsored by Aditya Birla Group, Tally and Empower Education. As an exclusive event for women, it also provided an opportunity to women to network, seek knowledge, and learn from each other.

The investment panel included 100X.VC, Fundenable, Punjab Angels Network, Indian Healthcare Angels, Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs, HEM Angels Investor Network, Lakhani Financial services, Product 10x, Cap70, and ThinkConsumer.

Aidbees, Silvertraq, Road Athena, Faiyda, Elixir lyf, Barneys, Icebuy, Worthy bodies, and Talented hippo, presented their business ideas to investors to raise venture funding. Startups experienced a live Shark tank kind of event with lots of questions and interactions with the investors, the session was filled with insights and learning.

Prominent women head across sectors also joined this event, with Mrs. Poonam Mahajan, Member of the Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest of the event. The list of Guest of Honour included Mrs. Sunanda Tai Pawar, Social Activist Baramati, Mrs Reema Sanghavi, Founder-Maximus Mice & Media Solutions and Co-Founder of Pinkathon, Mrs Namrata Thakker, Founder-Entrepreneur Excel, Mrs Nidarshana Gowani Trustee - Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust & Pioneer for Kamala Rising Star and Kamala Power Women, Mrs Alpa Shah, Founder at Empower Education, Mrs Neeti Goel, Restaurateur & TEDx Speaker, and Mrs. Naina Parekh - Co-Founder EUME.

Along with this, Bombay Industries Association (BIA) joined the event as the Association Partner, MSME & Startups Forum as the Outreach Partner, Spazemedia as the Event Partner, The Free Press Journal as the Media Partner, HashTech Ventures as the Digital Partner, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies as the Knowledge Partner, Product10x as the Accelerate Partner, Capsavy as the investment partner, and sociobits.org as the PR Partner.

Speaking at the event, Smt. Poonam Mahajan shared her personal life experiences of growing up as a daughter, mother, politician and a woman in power. She said that the Indian corporate space needs to be more open for women to make it gender neutral and she believes that it will happen very soon in the coming years. After her speech, she felicitated women entrepreneurs for their impactful efforts in the business industry.

The event celebrated and honoured the women entrepreneurs of India for their conscious efforts to build businesses and startups and contributing to our country's economic and social development.

Awardee Names:

Reshma Singh, Sri Mitra India Private Limited - Creative Start-up of the year 2022 Dr Sujata Barve, Shaan Linen and Ranshil Pharma Solutions - Women innovator of the year Sapna Gupta, Founder at ​​Scratch Content Pvt Ltd - Creative entrepreneur of the year Jyoti Kyamsariya, Teamup Broker Network Pvt Ltd - Most successful startup of year Amrita Khurana, Beunosh Organics - Women Icon of the year Rachna Nisha, The Pearl Times - Young women entrepreneur of the year Dr. Deepika Saini, Soluzione Adviesburo India Pvt Ltd - Achiever of the year Sheetal Raj, Divine Connecxions - Best healer of the year Shruti Jain, Nish jewels - Professional entrepreneur of the year Suvarna Kothawade - Social activist of the year Shifali soni, Namita rajhans and Tasneem Lathiwala (Shimmer Entertainment) - Best artist reputation management of the year Vinita Vahitra, JustComply - Women Entrepreneurs of The Year Maitra Bheda - Youth Excellence Award Rtn. Alpa Shah, Empower Education - Educationist of the Year Ronita, Baccha Party - Wonder Women of the year

