Women get offers worth INR 20,000 all through March 2020

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:34 IST

The onset of March may resurrect warmer climes in the city, but Phoenix Marketcity has devised the perfect antidote for rising mercury levels – the super-cool Power Women Fiesta, a month-long celebration dedicated to womankind, with a fresh potpourri of exciting deals, fabulous freebies and interactive events tailored especially for women.

Get booked: Power Women Booklet

How do you get the skinny on the best deals? Get the Power Women Booklet! It’s the coolest accessory to have this season, entitling you to over 20 incredible offers with no strings attached. Phoenix Marketcity has pulled out all the stops to ensure that when you go berserk, you do it with oomph!

To get yours, all you need to do is register yourself at the mall kiosk by showing them your four-wheeler driving licence, corporate ID or a Gold credit card. To make the most of it, you can also pre-register on: bit.ly/PowerWomenFiesta20 and go berserk, when the giveaways start coming your way from March 7th onwards!

The Power Women Booklet that is filled with exciting offers.

Power launch

It all began with the launch of the Power Women Fiesta, which was a fierce gathering in itself, attended by powerhouses like Gul Panag, who is known for her activism for gender equity; Vanita Bhandari, who is President of IMC Ladies Wing, and several other members of IMC Ladies Wing; each of whom were presented with the first Power Women Fiesta booklets.

Gul Panag at the launch event of the Power Women Booklet.

Power packages

Details of the fiesta deals are sure to delight. For instance, you can indulge in a three-course meal starting at the very pocket-friendly price of INR 399 at favourites like Shizusan, Punjab Grill, Indigo Deli, and Café Delhi Heights, and book your table easily via Dineout.

Entertainment packages begin at INR 499, allowing you to spend the day bowling, playing arcade games, snow games or even trying your hand at flying a simulator. Take your girlfriends along and make a frolicking day of it.

To book, visit bit.ly/EntertainmentDeals

Wonder workshops

Several workshops and activities have been curated to ensure you go berserk with pizzazz. Lined up are workshops in fitness, health and well-being hosted by personalities like Deanne Panday and Mandira Bedi.

You could also attend a session on being an influencer by Miss Malini or a how-to on power dressing by the ‘Duchess of Couture’, Gabriella Demetrides. These workshops and much more are all waiting to be explored!

The month of March offers women an incredible line-up of power-packed activities, scintillating shopping and just plain berserk-ness. So head to Phoenix Marketcity and reaps the rewards. This month is all yours, ladies!

You can book you slot on : http://bit.ly/PowerWomenFiestaWorkshops

