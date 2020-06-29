Women in Poker: Placing big bets on gender diversity and inclusion

brand-stories

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:10 IST

Poker, a game that has seen its fair share of taboo and gender discrimination, is going through a revival. It is being recognised as a sport that requires skill and strategy; female players are joining the ranks, slowly but surely making their mark.

This sport, like all others, requires patience and perseverance. One wrong move can prove to be disastrous. A rising number of women, most of whom had started playing Poker as a hobby, have taken a professional interest to it, winning national and international championships. These women bet big, play with unmatched skill and rake in profits that match their brilliance. Nikita Luther, one of India’s finest female poker players, serves as an ideal example. The first Indian woman to bag the World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet and ranking number one in the GPI India ladies of 2020, Nikita doesn’t need an introduction.

In a recent virtual panel discussion, Stakes Over Stereotypes, organised by Hindustan Times and held in association with Spartan Poker, Nikita said, “when I first started out, I never knew that Poker exists as a profession. It is such an intellectually challenging game; I was attracted to the game, decided to learn it and become better at it. Soon enough, I was beating others with sheer intellect and that was such a rush for me! Being a girl and beating others using my brains was extremely fulfilling and satisfying for me. I wanted to explore the world of Poker and fast-forward to present day, I am now a professional Poker player.”

In the beginning, being accepted as a poker player wasn’t easy for Nikita. “When I told people I played poker professionally, I received a lot of judgment initially,” she said. “This was about 4 years ago. That perception has shifted. People’s reactions these days have taken a 180 degree turn. They have realised that becoming a doctor or an engineer isn’t the be-all and end-all of everybody’s aspirations. Now, I am considered inspiring and courageous for doing what I do.”

Needless to say, women like Nikita have also had the support of organisations who are creating newer avenues for female poker players. This hasn’t been easy. Poker is often looked at as gambling, and not recognised for the skill-based sport that it is. Amin Rozani, Founder & MD, Spartan Poker said, “we have been part of the Poker industry for about a decade now and we have seen various stages of taboo. The image of Poker has been that of a game of cards, a game of chance and it’s been quite a journey convincing the government, the court and the audience that Poker is a game of skill. I am personally thankful to players like Nikita who have participated in world championships, beaten thousands of people and shown the country that Poker is indeed a game of skill.”

We are living in the 21st century and now, poker is seldom defined by gender or the narrowed perceptions around it. Lets hope, going forward, we have more women betting on higher stakes and battling the stereotypes.