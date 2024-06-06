Women Shine Bright at the First-ever Ms Senior Pageant India curated Peach Events

In a celebration of grace, elegance, and wisdom, the Senior Pageant India 2024, for women aged 55 and above, took center stage at Mumbai's iconic Mukesh Patel Auditorium on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Hosted by Aman Verma, the event featured engaging Q&A sessions, enchanting dance performances, and a tribute to timeless beauty. Judged by luminaries Padmini Kolhapure, Sanjay Chhel, Dr. Cherag Bamboat, Gwen Athaide, and Bhuvaneshwari.

Shakir Shaikh, the show director extraordinaire, orchestrated a spectacular showcase of senior elegance and style. The crowning moment revealed the following winners:

4th Runner Up: Sylvia Fernandes - A symbol of elegance and grace, leaving a trail of inspiration in her wake, 3rd Runner Up: Yamini Nafde - Radiating resilience and charm, a beacon of strength and beauty, 2nd Runner Up: Priti Munshi - Exuding timeless grace and elegance, a true epitome of sophistication, 1st Runner Up: Sanchita Nagaraj-An embodiment of elegance and poise, captivating hearts with her grace.

In a moment of sheer brilliance, Anjali Nadig emerged as the winner, embodying grace, poise, and timeless beauty. Her radiant presence illuminated the stage, symbolizing the epitome of senior elegance and wisdom.

The show was sponsored by Patidar Swajan, Platinum Corp, and Jayshree International and there was a fabulous production set up done by Raju Savla and Vinisha of Munjal Themes-N-Occasions Pvt. Ltd

Rekha Desai's dedication brought her dream to life, presenting India's first-ever senior citizen beauty pageant. This event marks a significant milestone in redefining beauty and age in Indian society.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.