Women Take the Lead: Survey Uncovers a Notable Change in the Finance Sector

The global trend is shifting away from the traditional reliance on Bachelor's or Master's degrees as markers of career success. Instead, younger generations are increasingly opting for careers in finance and accounting, driven by the promising job prospects and prevailing economic circumstances. This significant change is accompanied by a noticeable rise in the number of women pursuing financial courses. This surge of female participation in the industry is fostering equal opportunities and cultivating a more inclusive and diverse workplace environment.

Previously, finance and accounting were viewed as inaccessible professions due to a lack of educational options. However, times have changed, with a range of job opportunities now available in corporate finance, fintech, and sustainable finance, extending beyond traditional roles. Alongside this expansion, the narrative surrounding women's participation in finance is also evolving.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A recent survey conducted among over 600 students of Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya across its 8 centers in Kerala dispelled misconceptions about commerce and financial studies, which have historically been perceived as male-dominated realms. The survey, involving 664 students, unveiled a significant deviation from the norm, with men comprising only 33.3% while women constituted a higher proportion at 66.7%. This notable rise can be attributed to a growing awareness of the importance of financial literacy and concerted efforts to address gender disparities in this field. Additionally, the increasing complexity of financial uncertainties has attracted women to this traditionally male-centric sector. The growing presence of women underscores the recognition of diverse skills and perspectives within the profession, signaling an acknowledgment of their valuable contributions to the sector.

Moreover, the survey highlights that a significant 73.8% majority of students come from a commerce background, while an encouraging 22.9% are from science streams. This discovery is noteworthy as it dispels the misconception that professional commerce careers are exclusively for those with a background in commerce. The survey also indicates that individuals of varying ages are stepping forward to pursue successful careers in finance. A substantial 52.1% of students fall within the 20 to 25 age bracket, while 46.7% are aged between 16 and 19. Additionally, the survey underscores that students with diverse educational backgrounds are enrolling in professional commerce courses. Notably, a significant 52.3% of students opt for these courses upon completing grade 12, indicating positive progress. The emergence of new professional commerce courses, such as ACCA, CA, CMA USA, CS, B.Com + ACCA, MBA + ACCA, B.Voc + ACCA, and CMA IND, plays a pivotal role in shaping well-rounded professionals capable of navigating the opportunities and challenges within the dynamic financial industry.

Despite the misconceptions surrounding professional commerce streams, this sector is thriving and pushing past limitations. As it evolves beyond traditional roles, it creates opportunities for women to make meaningful contributions. This critical juncture represents the beginning of a new era defined by enlightened perspectives from various gender viewpoints.

Orwell Lionel, Founder & Managing Director, Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya

(The views expressed here are of Orwell Lionel, Founder & Managing Director, Indian Institute of Commerce Lakshya.)

Website: https://lakshyaca.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.