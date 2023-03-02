Women that inspire to bring change

Women in India have been the strong pillars in every household, from being housewives to entrepreneurs, they have aced it all.

India is a country where women are treated as goddesses, and with emerging times they have taken over the responsibility of being the breadwinner of the family. From jobs to businesses, women have given birth to their own identities in society. From bakery chefs to fashion designers to makeup artists we have brought you an integrated list of various women pioneers from a wide spectrum of brands and their inspiring force to be successful entrepreneurs.

Noor Mubarak - The Notting Hill Bakery

Noor Mubarak, founder of The Notting Hill Bakery started her business during the pandemic in the year 2020. Originally from Kashmir, she has grown up in Hong Kong and London. Currently based in Mumbai, the main aim of Noor is to offer desserts that are rare in Mumbai with a sprinkle of London. With her education in the bakery, Noor set out on her journey to open The Notting Hill Bakery. She is motivated by various things with a constant passion for learning about the food industry along with the social and cultural aspects of the food and last but foremost important motivation is through the customers when they enjoy the food she created.

Pinal Dharia and Hinal Vakharia - The Art Bar

The Art Bar is a joint venture started as a hobby by two friends Hinal and Pinal which quickly escalated to a one-stop shop for personalised and corporate gifting. With their knowledge of mass media, the school companions have been in the gifting industry for 5 years. They aim to curate customised hampers with a combination of self-designed utilities and hand-picked products to create the gifting experience unique and gratifying. The ultimate driving force for bosom friends is to work harder and strive to become successful with their creative skills and receive work satisfaction. They strongly believe that being an entrepreneur is not gender biassed and should simply be truthful and love their work.

Kanika Mittal- Label Kanika Mittal

Kanika Mittal is a renowned entrepreneur in the fashion industry in India. Kanika had been passionate about starting her own label since a young age and she aspired to become an independent woman. With her former education at the prestigious Pearl Academy, Jaipur, she created a strong foundation through her work which highly influenced the Jaipur fashion industry. Her vision focuses on revitalising clothing and bringing a new horizon to women entrepreneurs all around. Kanika and her team firmly believe that every piece of clothing communicates a story and therefore plays an important role in enhancing people’s personalities. They work for all women who are wonderfully unique and her designs are catered to all body types, shapes, and sizes.

Pooja Jain and Archana Jain - Villandi

Villandi by Shikherjee Jewellers is a family business creatively co-managed by Pooja Jain and Archana Jain. Pooja is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and Archana has an experience of over a decade as a creative head of a large Publishing House. Their shared passion for fine and exquisite jewellery and vision to create an ever-lasting legacy brand brought them together in this successful journey of over 7 years and has helped their family-owned jewellery business to grow leaps and bounds - Villandi being the jewel in the crown! With their competence to embrace the unknown and relentless pursuit of delivering the best, they see every barrier as an opportunity to grab and deliver the goods at the best. Today Pooja heads the business development whereas Archana heads creative and digital marketing efforts. Their sheer efforts and determination, with a strong customer-centric approach, have always been their driving force toward making Villandi a successful name in the industry.

Kajol Jain- Spiffy Public Relations

Kajol Jain is the founder of Spiffy Public Relations. Spiffy Public Relations is a PR Agency based out of Mumbai known to manage PR for the fashion and lifestyle sector. Often known as the unsung hero, Kajol is known to ensure that her clients are seen on the right luminaries. The scope of her work covers everything from hosting industry events to effectively communicating a brand's mission and bringing the spotlight for her clients to the right audience. Her love for communication, her strong belief in perseverance, and her vision for eminence has been her driving force toward being a successful woman entrepreneur.

Muskan Talreja - Dessert Coaster

Muskan Talreja, founder of Dessert Coaster is a graduate in the field of psychology and a passionate home baker. She believes in not only creating custom-made desserts but also curating memories for special occasions for her customers. She aspires to be the best in her field and become a successful entrepreneur and independent woman in society. Her success strongly lies in her strong belief in hard work and perseverance and her faith in god.

Ritika Jayaswal - Nourish Mantra

Ritika Jayaswal is the founder and CEO of Nourish Mantra. She realised the importance of self-care and holistic wellness while living a fast-paced, busy life in New York. Being a vipassana and yoga practitioner, she understood that to look good, you need to feel good. She believed that beauty comes from within, which inspired her to create her brand named Nourish Mantra, an amalgamation of traditional Indian beauty rituals and modern science. Their skincare, haircare, and wellness products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and more suited to solve modern-day skin and hair concerns. Ritika, as a leading woman entrepreneur aims to bring positive changes in the beauty industry by making well-being the utmost priority and hence, has pledged to donate 1% of Nourish Mantra's profits towards mental health awareness.

Dr. Archana Diwan - Cupohlicious

Dr. Archana Diwan is a Dentist and a Cake artist who has created smiles on her patients and her customers who have devoured the desserts. ‘She was created to create beautiful smiles’ - A quote that describes Archana at her best. The will for self-growth and a strong passion is the driving force behind her. She is strongly motivated by the belief that obstacles are always part of moving forward. A strong mind, patience, and determination to overcome them are important to succeed and the road to success is always under construction.

Dheeru Taneja - Label Dheeru Taneja

Dheeru Taneja is the founder of the fashion label Dheeru Taneja. It is a clothing line business, where she envisions designing and selling ensembles that present an amalgamation of yesteryear’s Indian craftsmanship with modern sensibilities. She aims to present the glory of the Indian artisanal craft to the younger audience across the globe at an affordable price to create outfits for distinctive tastes & personalities. Dheeru believes that the happiness on the artisan's faces and the gratitude expressed by the clients are the driving forces to keep going and get better every day. She adds that she received an individual identity and freedom of expression as well as helping the artisans to support their families opened new doors of creativity for them together. They are collectively working hard towards bringing a change in the way people think about Indian fashion and that’s our biggest driving force.

Uurmi Kaurr

Uurmi Kaurr is a professional bridal makeup artist who has been in action for almost a decade! She is an expert in giving dreamy bridal makeovers to her clients on their big day. She makes brides fall in love with themselves and her great interpersonal skills help in calming their nerves. Uurmi has also been a makeup educator and has been striving towards empowering women, inspiring young entrepreneurs to kickstart their makeup journey by helping them through networking and exploring opportunities in the bridal landscape, which is the satisfying part of the journey, she feels.

Astha Katta - Shyle Silver Jewelry

Shyle by Astha is a Jaipur-based venture in silver jewellery. With the knowledge and experience of an MBA, Astha focused her post-marriage break on her own venture, pursuing her passion for creating jewellery from 92.5 per cent sterling silver. Shyle is her first baby and she has nurtured it with immense love and hardwork. Maintaining the design, Quality, and Customer service on point, Shyle stands amongst the top silver jewellery brands today. Astha believes that ideation, designing, creating, and creatively showcasing the collection has been her forte. Her family inspires and motivates her, and so does her passion for jewellery, which drives Astha to strive for excellence every day.

Ekta Goel - Blushing Berriessss

Blushing Berries is a venture commenced in the year 2020, by Ekta Goel. With the experience of working in the pharmacovigilance sector for 8yrs and baking as a hobby, she decided to quit her traditional job and start her business with baking during the lockdown. She further expressed that the initial journey was challenging but her vision and passion helped her sail through this time. She believed that her support from her family with a business background would help to break the stereotype of business being a hobby for a woman in India. Ekta aspires ‘Blushing Berries’ to be a homegrown brand to a global platform.

Vareli Bafna - Vareli Bafna

Vareli Bafna is the founder and designer of the accessory brand Vareli Bafna. She is a woman of multiple strong suits- Interior Designing, MBA, Image Consulting, and Food. But her heart has always been intrigued by fashion. She perseveres regardless of hurdles and supports her artisans and the business team as a friend. Her love for her work and eye for fashion is the reason that she has become a prominent name in the fashion industry.

Khushbu Rathod - Khushbu Rathod Label

Khushbu Rathod, founder of Khushbu Rathod Label is a Hyderabad-based fashion designer and mother of two. She started her label in the year 2021 with the resort wear collection. The brand focuses on creating luxe and comfortable outfits which are admired by their customers for their vacation shopping spree. She believes that there is always a scope for improvement and she tries her best to fill the gap by learning and experimenting. Khushbu aspires to create a successful fashion label in resort wear and vacation wear which every woman desires to own one silhouette in their wardrobe.

These women entrepreneurs are shaping a promising and value-focused future for the business world. They have been changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem by expanding their footprints and designing unique business models. And they need to celebrate every day.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.