Women-led Sculpture Art Startup, The Stone Studio reports 800% revenue growth

India, 29th July 2022: The Stone Studio, a women-led D2C Sculpture Art startup in Odisha, saw a jump of over 800 percent revenue growth in FY21 as compared to FY20. The sales revenue being the major source of income saw a growth of 750% compared to FY21 vs FY20. The Stone Studio's growth will be accelerated by expanding its ambitions to establish several offline stores to gain market exposure and more traction. The offline stores will contribute to maintaining the pace of growth as seen in FY20 to FY21.

The Stone Studio was founded in October 2020, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha with the idea of providing best-in-class, individualized sculpture-making solutions to a wide range of clients globally, enabling them to create an unforgettable and memorable user experience. The team believes that the greatest user experience is the main priority, which is a unique attribute in the market today. The business focuses solely on customizations of God statues, contemporary garden sculptures, Buddha statues, fountains, indoor sculptures, wall murals, tabletop decorations, sculptures with an antique appearance, garden ornaments, and planters made of stone, fiber, and wood.

Working with over 500 satisfied D2C customers globally, The Stone Studio has advanced to a new level. For the past two years, the organization has taken on significant art creation challenges and is generating a buzz in the sculptural art industry. During the pandemic, the company was able to grow significantly and expand its online client reach including both Indian and foreign customers, which not only made it easier for customers to access their best-loved pieces of art from the comfort of their own homes but also enabled the artisans to continue their work, develop their skills and earn a living.

The Stone Studio, being a bootstrapped startup, has proved as a positive market disruptor in the Sculptural Art industry enabling users to access uniform pricing in India as well as in global markets. As demonstrated by intricate carvings and meticulous workmanship, the brand offers modernized versions of traditional and contemporary patterns. The result is a universe filled with the finest works of art, inspiring and portraying a greater approach to life.

"The artisans carve wonders from raw stone but if there are no takers, the beautiful marvels are left aside and due to the financial stress, the best artisans give up this talent for a more viable livelihood. This leads to a huge loss to the art industry. My success lies in retaining not just the art form but also the artisans and their livelihoods. With our specialized services, competitive prices, and fervent desire to turn every proposal into a success story, we are transforming ourselves into leaders", said Ms. Sangeeta Beri, Founder of The Stone Studio.

The company believes that a business can be successful by working in tandem with three factors: before-sale knowledge, which entails educating their clients about the materials they use, durability considerations, size, and design options, and occasionally assisting them in selecting the statue in accordance with their interior preferences. Second, putting a lot of effort into informing their clients of the status of the project, which can be difficult at times but is seen as the most important step in earning their trust. Last but not the least, after dispatching the goods, the company keeps a track of every shipment and notifies its clients, enabling them to set up arrival formalities as the sculptures are bulky, fragile (at times weighing more than 3000kgs) and need to be handled with utmost care."

At times, it is quite a challenging task for a woman entrepreneur to do justice to such a piece of work. Sangeeta Beri shares her experience working as a woman saying, "Collaboration with a male-dominated workforce, which is absolutely new to the statue manufacturing sector, was the mammoth challenge I faced as a woman. I encountered several people who found it challenging to cooperate and who did not feel at ease with me when I was researching. However, I continued to work diligently to modify it, disregarding their sandboxed mindsets. Gradually, this helped me shatter their mindsets and train them to view things from a wider angle."

The bottleneck protocols in the documentation and logistical issues while exporting the artforms to different parts of the world from Odisha are the major challenges that the organization has overcome with time. The co-founder of the company has been effective in shaping innovative business strategies and digital marketing methods, which made running the company simpler.

In response to a question regarding the company's future goals, Sangeeta Beri said, "Indian art and culture industry needs to evolve drastically. The art and sculpture markets are transforming from a traditional collectibles’ mindset to an investment mindset, and several companies have started mutual funds for art and sculptures. These mutual fund companies invest their customer’s money for around four years and invest in buying profitable art works. The industry’s Global TAM is 65.1 billion US dollars as per the report by Statista.

The Stone Studio needs to push on the finest tactics to seize the opportunity in an ocean-sized market. Every individual creates his or her ideal home, and we have the chance to enhance that one space in each home that they imagine as being peaceful.

Sculptures and artworks are necessary for every temple, garden, landscaping, balcony, yoga studio, resort, hotel, puja location, and any realm one could imagine of. The company has plans stored in its pipeline to create several offline outlets for obtaining market exposure and greater traction to boost the growth of The Stone Studio.

To know more visit: https://www.thestonestudio.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.